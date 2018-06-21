Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates starter Chad Kuhl gives up 8 runs, exits quickly in loss

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Pirates left fielder Austin Meadows scores past Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila during the sixth inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a two-run home run to the Diamondbacks' Alex Avila during the third inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl waits to be removed from the game in the third inning after giving up eight runs against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli drives in a run with a base hit during the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte hits an RBI double, his 800th career hit and 300th RBI, during the sixth inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a ground rule double hit by the Diamondbacks' Jon Jay, as Pirates left fielder Austin Meadows looks on during the first inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the fifth inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates sright fielder Gregory Polanco reacts after striking out to end the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco strikes out to end the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle removes pitcher Chad Kuhl from the game during the third inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer reacts after being called out on strikes during the second inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Chad Kuhl next to catcher Francisco Cervelli during the second inning against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Diamondbacks' Jon Jay scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the second inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
In his five most recent starts, Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed a total of eight earned runs in 29 13 innings.

He wasn't dominant, but he looked like he was learning to harness a fastball that often approached 100 mph and effectively mix in his other pitches.

That turned out to be false hope — at least for one night — as the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 20,554 at PNC Park. It was the first of a four-game series.

The Pirates (36-38) lost their second game in a row after winning four of their previous five. The Diamondbacks (41-33) maintained their hold on first place in the National League West.

The Diamondbacks matched those eight runs Kuhl had allowed dating to May 23 by putting 15 men to the plate in the first three innings.

Kuhl (5-5) gave up eight runs, one walk and eight hits (three doubles, three singles and two home runs). Arizona leadoff hitter Jon Jay recorded doubles in the first two innings.

Kuhl retired six batters, but one was on a sacrifice fly and another was a bunt that moved a runner into scoring position.

He was pulled from the game without getting an out in the third inning after Alex Avila's two-run homer. Ketel Marte homered for Arizona in the first.

The Pirates scored a run in the fourth inning on Francisco Cervelli's RBI single and two more in the sixth on a double by Starling Marte and Colin Moran's sacrifice fly.

Pirates relievers Steven Brault, Rich Rodriguez and Michael Feliz threw six scoreless innings before the Diamondbacks scored an unearned run against Feliz in the top of the ninth.

The Pirates had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth before pinch-hitter Elias Diaz struck out.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

