Pirates starter Chad Kuhl gives up 8 runs, exits quickly in loss

In his five most recent starts, Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed a total of eight earned runs in 29 1⁄ 3 innings.

He wasn't dominant, but he looked like he was learning to harness a fastball that often approached 100 mph and effectively mix in his other pitches.

That turned out to be false hope — at least for one night — as the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 20,554 at PNC Park. It was the first of a four-game series.

The Pirates (36-38) lost their second game in a row after winning four of their previous five. The Diamondbacks (41-33) maintained their hold on first place in the National League West.

The Diamondbacks matched those eight runs Kuhl had allowed dating to May 23 by putting 15 men to the plate in the first three innings.

Kuhl (5-5) gave up eight runs, one walk and eight hits (three doubles, three singles and two home runs). Arizona leadoff hitter Jon Jay recorded doubles in the first two innings.

Kuhl retired six batters, but one was on a sacrifice fly and another was a bunt that moved a runner into scoring position.

He was pulled from the game without getting an out in the third inning after Alex Avila's two-run homer. Ketel Marte homered for Arizona in the first.

The Pirates scored a run in the fourth inning on Francisco Cervelli's RBI single and two more in the sixth on a double by Starling Marte and Colin Moran's sacrifice fly.

Pirates relievers Steven Brault, Rich Rodriguez and Michael Feliz threw six scoreless innings before the Diamondbacks scored an unearned run against Feliz in the top of the ninth.

The Pirates had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth before pinch-hitter Elias Diaz struck out.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.