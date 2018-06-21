Pirates notebook: Team provides array of head-scratching stats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Perhaps there's a simple explanation for the Pirates' inability to separate themselves from mediocrity.

For the better part of the past month, the Pirates have been no more than three games over (28-25 on May 28) or three games under .500 (32-35 on June 12).

They dragged a 36-37 record into Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, barely contending for the National League Central title (seven games out of first place, but only 3½ behind the second wild-card team).

The Pirates have a top-10 team batting average (.252, 10th in MLB), but they are only 20th in home runs (78).

Their young pitching staff had allowed the sixth-most runs in the NL, but consider how much worse the situation would be if Pirates pitchers didn't surrender the fourth-fewest walks (222).

The Pirates' best hitter with at least 100 at-bats is Corey Dickerson, who's hitting .302. But he hasn't hit a home run since May 4 and has only five in 67 games. He is currently not with the team while on family medical emergency leave for at least one more day.

When they traded for Dickerson at the outset of spring training, the Pirates might have expected more home runs. He totaled 51 over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

But they are pleased with his plate discipline and subsequent .343 batting average when the pitcher is ahead in the count.

“From an organizational philosophy, we still believe in putting pressure on the defense, putting the ball in play,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “You need to have some of those guys in the lineup. We've actually got a poster child for it this year who's doing it and doing a pretty good job of it.”

He was referring to Dickerson, who led the team in at-bats (258) before Thursday but has struck out only 33 times, fewest among the seven Pirates with at least 172 at-bats.

Gregory Polanco has been to the plate nine fewer times than Dickerson but has 29 more strikeouts.

A third doubleheader

The Pirates will make up Wednesday's rainout July 14 as part of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. That will be the team's third doubleheader this year, the most of any season this decade. All were created by weather postponements.

Reluctant to give fans BOGOs, MLB rarely schedules doubleheaders. Compare that to the 1963 Pirates, who played 17 of them.

“Nobody likes to play two, but I don't care,” Polanco said. “If we have to play, I play. It doesn't matter to me.”

Hurdle, who uses four outfielders on a regular basis, didn't mind doubleheaders when he was playing and feels the same now.

“You don't have many options, anyway,” he said of the challenge of rescheduling rainouts.

“Plus, it gets everybody out on the field. This one is going to be somewhat more manageable because there's only one more game, and then there's the all-star break.”

Plus, MLB allows teams scheduling a doubleheader at least 48 hours in advance to activate a 26th player. That concession was part of the collective bargaining agreement approved in 2011.

How about an encore?

National anthem singer and Pirates relief pitcher Steven Brault hopes to play baseball for a long time, but he also said he is more than just an athlete. “That's the kind of thing we get pigeon-holed in,” he said. “We have a lot of interesting guys here (with the Pirates) who like to do a lot of different stuff, and I'm one of them.

“I just want to make sure that's never lost in me and one of the ways to force that is to put it out there.” He said he's heard from several people since he sang the “Star Spangled Banner” on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

“Family, friends, strangers, reporters,” he said.

Brault, 26, was a music major at Regis (Colo.) University, with an emphasis on vocal performance, but he's not sure where that will take him post-baseball.

“We'll figure it out later,” he said, noting he plans to return to get his degree. His education was interrupted in 2013, when the Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 11th round.

He wants to do an encore performance of the anthem, but not this season.

“Maybe eventually. I want to keep it its own thing,” he said. “So maybe if I do it again, I'll do it next year.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.