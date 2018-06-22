Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 21, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 22, 2018

Updated 20 hours ago

Minor League report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 39-31) won 4-3 against Norfolk (Orioles) in a game called in the top of the sixth inning. 2B Kevin Kramer (.273), LF Max Moroff (.236) and 1B Wyatt Mathisen (.313) each had a double and an RBI.

Next: Friday vs. Durham (Rays), 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 35-31) lost 2-1 to Richmond (Giants) in a called after 4 12 innings. 3B Jordan George (.299) had two of the team's four hits, going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Starting LHP Taylor Hearn (2-5, 3.63 ERA) was charged with the loss, giving up two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Erie (Tigers), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 35-31) lost 10-0 to Fort Myers (Twins). The Marauders were outhit 18-5. DH Hunter Owen (.246) doubled twice. Starting RHP James Marvel (6-5, 4.52 ERA) struggled, giving up seven earned runs and striking out four in 4 23 innings.

Next: Friday vs. Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 38-29) won 8-1 against Hickory (Rangers). SS Oneil Cruz (.309) went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs, and C Deon Stafford (.295) also finished 3 for 5.

Next: Friday at Hickory, 7 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 2-4) won 4-3 against State College (Cardinals). LF Daniel Amaral (.250), DH Brett Kinneman (.267) and 1B Luke Mangieri (.273) each had two hits, with Amaral adding an RBI and a stolen base. First-round pick CF Travis Swaggerty went 0 for 3 with a walk in his professional debut. Starting RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 5.40 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts. RHP Nicholas Economos (0-0, 12.00 ERA) retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Next: Friday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 23-13) lost 13-2 to Traverse City. The Wild Things struggled early, giving up all of the 13 runs in the first four innings, including six in the third. CF James Harris (.357) and C Kyle Pollock (.315) each doubled. 3B Mike Hill (.256) homered.

Next: Friday at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

