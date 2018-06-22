Pirates offense silent, fielding shoddy in extra-inning loss to Arizona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The starting pitcher holds the baseball and often his team's fate in his hands.

That was Ivan Nova's role Friday night at PNC Park, commanding the strike zone, striking out eight, allowing three hits and no walks through eight innings but failing to carry the Pirates to victory.

“Ivan was awesome,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “This is as good as any game we've seen him pitch.”

In the end, though, it didn't matter to the outcome.

The Arizona Diamondbacks prevailed 2-1 in 13 innings before a Fireworks Night crowd of 24,843.

“A game like this we should be able to get a win,” Nova said. “I did my part. I gave my team a chance to win the game. We had some opportunities. We didn't win the game when we had the chance.”

Hurdle, whose team has lost three in a row and is 10-21 since May 18, bristled almost to the point of anger when a reporter suggested the Pirates wasted one of the season's best pitching performances.

“You never waste anything in this game,” Hurdle said. “I don't feel it was a wasted performance. If you ask Ivan if he wasted his night pitching, I think he'd have probably a different thought, as well. Your choice of words is very slanted.

“His job is to put us in a position to win. He did that.”

But the Pirates (36-39) failed again with bats in their hands. They have scored seven runs in the past four games and are 3-4 on the rain-shortened nine-game homestand. Approaching the halfway point in the season, the Pirates are nine games out of first place in the National League Central.

Friday night, seven Arizona pitchers recorded 17 strikeouts and allowed only four singles, two by Austin Meadows.

Starter Patrick Corbin struck out half the batters he faced (12 of 24) and didn't walk anyone.

“He kept us off balance,” Hurdle said. “I don't think we could pick it up out of his hand. It looked like it had more carrying distance than it did, and the bottom was falling out of it.

“There are going to be nights when their pitching is going to get the best of you. Good pitching is hard to hit.”

The Pirates' only run was unearned and came in the 11th inning without a hit. Gregory Polanco, who didn't start but entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, walked to open the inning. Josh Bell, who also was not in the starting lineup, walked and Josh Harrison moved up the runners with a sacrifice bunt.

After Meadows was intentionally walked, Starling Marte grounded to third baseman Jake Lamb, whose errant throw home allowed Polanco to score.

That tied the score 1-1, and the Pirates had two chances to win the game, but cleanup hitter David Freese (0 for 5) struck out and Elias Diaz (0 for 4) grounded out.

“We created opportunities to put ourselves on the other side of the game,” Hurdle said. “We didn't do it.”

It was Diaz's throwing error in the top of the 11th that allowed the first Arizona run — also unearned — to score. With runners on first and second, Diaz, who was playing because Francisco Cervelli was put on the concussion disabled list, fielded a weak grounder by Ketel Marte. He threw the ball into right field, and Lamb scored.

“We tried to make a play that probably wasn't there,” Hurdle said. “Maybe a fake throw and hold it.”

In the 13th, the Diamondbacks scored the winning run on Marte's RBI single against losing pitcher Tyler Glasnow, the last of four Pirates relief pitchers.

But no one is blaming the pitchers, who allowed only eight hits and two walks in 13 innings. It was the hitters who are most responsible for the Pirates' current slide.

“We need to play better,” Hurdle said. “I continue to say it. We'll continue to work at it.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.