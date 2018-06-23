Slumping Pirates hit season low with loss to Diamondbacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not one to suppress displays of frustration, Joe Musgrove repeatedly admonished a crucial part of his outing Saturday.

"My fastball command," he said, "was borderline embarrassing today."

Some might be saying the same thing about the Pirates' lack of offensive production over the past week.

Musgrove allowed more extra-base hits (five) over his four innings Saturday than the Pirates (three) have over their past five games, which contributed to a soggy and lethargic 7-2 loss Saturday to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In losing their fourth consecutive game and for the 23rd time over their past 33, the Pirates (36-40) fell to a season-low four games under .500.

The offense managed just three baserunners in six innings against the majors' third highest-paid player, Zack Greinke. They had no extra-base hits.

"Right now," manager Clint Hurdle said, "it's been a hard patch for us offensively."

The Pirates have scored 10 runs over their past five games and are only five games in front of the last-place Cincinnati Reds, who have the second-worst record in the National League.

Saturday's game was delayed twice — 25 minutes in the bottom of the first inning and 56 minutes in the middle of the fourth — because of rain. Musgrove (2-3) did not return to the game after the second delay, with his pitch count at 70 and his season ERA up to 4.59 after allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks.

"Just inconsistent execution across the board," Hurdle said of Musgrove, who has been charged with eight runs over his past four-plus innings against the Diamondbacks in two starts over the past 12 days. "He had issues continuing to stay on a roll executing a large number of pitches in row. And when he made a mistake, they hit it."

Musgrove has allowed 13 earned runs in 81⁄3 innings (14.04 ERA, 2.40 WHIP) since he began his June 11 outing in Arizona with six shutout innings.

Musgrove, though, contends Saturday's struggles bear little resemblance to that seventh inning at Chase Field or to when he allowed six runs in 41⁄3 innings in his most recent start. To Musgrove, Saturday's issues are neatly attributable to one factor.

"What set me up for failure today is the (lack of) fastball command," Musgrove said.

"Everything I threw was up in the zone above the belt and in the middle. I wasn't able to stay on the edges very well. And that doesn't provide me for a very good day. … All my other stuff is only effective because it plays well off the fastball."

Greinke (7-5) had no such troubles against the Pirates. He had everything working. According to MLB's Statcast, Greinke threw six different types of pitches Saturday: a four-seam fastball, a two-seamer, a slider, changeup, curve and an eephus.

The average velocity of that old-fashioned pitch was 68.5 mph in the nine times Greinke threw it Saturday. His curveballs averaged 70.5 mph.

Four of the six swinging strikes Greinke induced were on pitches of 70 mph or less.

"He doesn't challenge much with the fastball. He knows how to locate," said Elias Diaz, the only Pirates player to have two hits. "He knows when the use the fastball to make it deceptive for him."

The Pirates had so much trouble squaring Greinke up that even their two hits off of him had pedestrian exit velocities of 77.6 and 73.4 mph. The only baserunner who reached second base against Greinke was Starling Marte, who singled and stole second with two outs in the first inning.

The Pirates' runs came when Jordy Mercer's two-out hit drove in Elias Diaz in the seventh and Josh Bell's one-out single in the ninth scored Jacob Stallings.

The Pirates have not had an extra-base hit over their past 23 innings.

On his bobblehead day, Sean Rodriguez got the start at second base but went 0 for 4 with two groundouts and two strikeouts, including one looking to end the game, while also committing an error. Since May 31, the much-maligned utility player has five errors in 67 innings and is 1 for 23 (.043) with 11 strikeouts.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.