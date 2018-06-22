Pirates place Francisco Cervelli on concussion disabled list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list with symptoms related to getting hit in the catcher's mask with a foul tip June 9 in Chicago.

Cervelli reported symptoms to the Pirates medical staff Thursday night after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was examined by an independent neurologist, who recommended a period of rest of at least seven days. He will be monitored daily by the medical staff.

Cervelli, who was not in the starting lineup Friday night, had one hit and an RBI in three at-bats Thursday. He shares the team's home run lead with Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte (nine) and is hitting .257.

Cervelli was on the concussion DL twice last season.

Catcher Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Cervelli's place on the roster. Stallings was with the Pirates from June 10-18 but did not appear in a game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.