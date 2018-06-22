Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Friday, June 22, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 39-32) lost 6-1 to Durham (Rays). C Ryan Lavarnway (.301) drove in the Indians' only run with a double. RHP Alex McRae (2-7, 5.30), took the loss, giving up four earned runs in 4 23 innings with five walks and four strikeouts.

Next: Saturday vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 35-32) lost 9-3 Erie (Tigers). LF Bryan Reynolds (.267) went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Curve, who scored all of their runs in the eighth. 2B Stephen Alamais (.266) had a pair of hits and scored a run. LHP Cam Vieaux (2-1, 1.42) took the loss despite giving up just one earned run in five innings. RHP Tate Scioneaux (1-1, 4.61) was tagged for five earned runs in just 13 of an inning.

Next: Saturday at Erie, 4:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

BRADENTON (High-A, 35-32) lost 14-7 to Fort Myers (Twins). DH Jared Oliva (.291) went 3 for 4 in the leadoff spot with a double, home run and four RBIs. SS Adrian Valerio (.247) and 2B Mitchell Tolman (.314) doubled with their only hits, and Tolman added two RBIs and a stolen base. Starting RHP Adam Oller (0-2, 6.31 ERA) struggled, pitching 4 13 innings, giving up nine runs, eight earned, and struck out three.

Next: Saturday vs. Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 39-29) won 6-4 over Hickory (Rangers). SS Oneil Cruz (.315), batting leadoff, went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. RF Ryan Peurifoy (.186) and C Deon Stafford (.294) had a triple and one RBI each with their lone hits. Starting LHP Domingo Robles (5-4, 3.22 ERA) had a quality start, pitching seven innings, giving up three runs, two earned, with four strikeouts. RHP Matt Seelinger (1-2, 2.05 ERA) closed the ninth by striking out the side in order, earning his fifth save of the season.

Next: Saturday at Hickory, 7 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 3-4) won 4-2 over State College (Cardinals). LF Fabricio Macias (.375) went 3 for 4, all singles. CF Daniel Amaral (.300) and 1B Luke Mangieri (.320) had two hits each with a solo home run apiece. RHP Conner Loeprich (1-0, 0.00 ERA) got the win in relief, pitching 1 23 scoreless innings, striking out two. RHP Ryan Valdes (0-0, 5.06 ERA) closed it out, pitching three scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.

Next: Saturday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 23-14) lost 6-5 at Schaumburg, which got the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Washington blew a 5-2 seventh-inning lead. Chase Simmons (4.29) had two hits and an RBI to lead the Wild Things. RHP Davis Adkins (3-2, 2.14) took the loss, allowing two earned runs in 1 13 innings.

Next: Saturday at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

