Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Corey Dickerson reinstated to Pirates' active roster; Adam Frazier optioned to Triple-A

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Pirates outfielders Corey Dickerson, Austin Meadows and Starling Marte celebrate after defeating the Reds Saturday, June 16, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Corey Dickerson, Austin Meadows and Starling Marte celebrate after defeating the Reds Saturday, June 16, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier scores during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier scores during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 6 hours ago

Outfielder Corey Dickerson re-joined the Pirates on Saturday, being activated off the family medical emergency leave list. Adam Frazier was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room.

Dickerson, who had been on the list since Wednesday , was in the lineup batting second and in left field for Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the first day he was eligible to be activated.

Despite going 5 for 29 over his past eight games, Dickerson leads the Pirates in batting average among qualified hitters at .302.

Frazier was recalled to take the place of Dickerson. He appeared in both games he was eligible for Thursday and Friday, going 1 for 3 with a walk.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me