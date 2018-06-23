Pirates' Francisco Cervelli has diagnosed concussion, 'shut down' from activity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed Saturday that catcher Francisco Cervelli has been diagnosed with a concussion. Cervelli has been shut down from all physical activity "for the next couple days."

Cervelli initially experienced symptoms related to getting hit in the catcher's mask with a foul tip June 9 in Chicago. He did not play over the following three days but appeared in six games over the ensuing nine days before symptoms re-emerged after Thursday's loss to Arizona.

"That triggered additional follow-up through our team doctors, which subsequently called for an independent exam by a neurologist, who ultimately ended up recommending a period of rest for at least seven days," Tomczyk said.

The symptoms Cervelli is currently experiencing, Tomczyk said, are more of a cumulative effect from several years of playing than directly attributable to the June 9 event, in which contact was absorbed by Cervelli's jaw.

New training approach working wonders for Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli https://t.co/G2cxteOKPZ via @TribLIVE — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) March 20, 2018

Tomczyk said this is the fourth reported concussive event for Cervelli since 2011, when he was with the Yankees. Cervelli was on the concussion DL twice last season.

"I think what's most important here is the cognition of Francisco to recognize these new symptoms, for him not to play through these new symptoms, to make us aware of them, the doctors aware of them, to ensure his short- and long-term health," Tomczyk said.

Tomczyk did not provide specifics on the symptoms Cervelli is experiencing.

The Pirates on Friday placed Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled catcher Jacob Stallings from Triple-A.

Stallings made his Pirates season debut Friday evening. He is expected to make his first start Sunday. Elias Diaz has taken over the No. 1 catcher duties in Cervelli's stead.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.