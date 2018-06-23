Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates starter Chad Kuhl had rare bullpen availability Saturday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a two-run home run to the Diamondbacks' Alex Avila during the third inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a two-run home run to the Diamondbacks' Alex Avila during the third inning Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 16 hours ago

Two days after one of the worst starts of his major league career , Chad Kuhl was eager to tangibly put it behind him.

Whatever that means.

"Those five days after a tough start kind of feel like forever," Kuhl said Saturday afternoon before the Pirates were to play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A perfect storm of circumstances were converging to perhaps allow Kuhl to forgo the usual down time for a starting pitcher in a five-man rotation. Manager Clint Hurdle said partly because Kuhl had thrown only 53 pitches in his start Thursday, he would be available out of the bullpen if needed Saturday.

The other part of the equation necessitating Kuhl's availability was that long men Steven Brault (three innings, 55 pitches Thursday) and Tyler Glasnow (two innings, 41 pitches Friday) were unavailable.

Of course, the Pirates and Kuhl hoped he wouldn't be needed Saturday — if a "long man" is in the game, that often means that the starter didn't last very long because of injury, illness or ineffectiveness. (Although extra innings is another possible cause).

"Fully confident I probably won't be needed," Kuhl said, "and we'll get a good start and I'll walk down, throw in the bullpen after the game — and get out of here with a win, and I start again in a couple days. So hopefully it's just for precaution just in case of extra innings or something like that. But I obviously want to help out as much as I can, whatever the team needs."

Kuhl, who was tagged for eight runs in two-plus innings Thursday, had major league experience pitching on two days rest. Last season in the final game before the all-star break, Kuhl pitched three innings in an emergency start after Jameson Taillon was scratched because of flu-like symptoms. Kuhl allowed two hits and three walks in three innings on two days' rest after he'd pitched a then-career-high seven innings.

"I've done it before. It's one of those things where obviously you hope it doesn't happen," Kuhl said. "But if I'm needed, I can help out."

Kuhl smiled.

"Just coming to the park and four out of five days, it gets kind of boring sometimes. So when I get to play ball, it's always a good day."

Hurdle said pitchers aren't necessarily put on notice they might be game-available until the point in time circumstances line up. But he added that starters typically are eager to get the poor taste out of their mouths after a poor outing.

"They have an awareness when they don't do well and their outing is short; they'd like to touch the ball sooner than later," Hurdle said before the game. "This may not be the perfect way to touch it, but I think he's very ready if the opportunity presents itself to go out and get things back in a better direction for himself personally and for the team."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me