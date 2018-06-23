Pirates starter Chad Kuhl had rare bullpen availability Saturday

Two days after one of the worst starts of his major league career , Chad Kuhl was eager to tangibly put it behind him.

Whatever that means.

"Those five days after a tough start kind of feel like forever," Kuhl said Saturday afternoon before the Pirates were to play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A perfect storm of circumstances were converging to perhaps allow Kuhl to forgo the usual down time for a starting pitcher in a five-man rotation. Manager Clint Hurdle said partly because Kuhl had thrown only 53 pitches in his start Thursday, he would be available out of the bullpen if needed Saturday.

The other part of the equation necessitating Kuhl's availability was that long men Steven Brault (three innings, 55 pitches Thursday) and Tyler Glasnow (two innings, 41 pitches Friday) were unavailable.

Of course, the Pirates and Kuhl hoped he wouldn't be needed Saturday — if a "long man" is in the game, that often means that the starter didn't last very long because of injury, illness or ineffectiveness. (Although extra innings is another possible cause).

"Fully confident I probably won't be needed," Kuhl said, "and we'll get a good start and I'll walk down, throw in the bullpen after the game — and get out of here with a win, and I start again in a couple days. So hopefully it's just for precaution just in case of extra innings or something like that. But I obviously want to help out as much as I can, whatever the team needs."

Kuhl, who was tagged for eight runs in two-plus innings Thursday, had major league experience pitching on two days rest. Last season in the final game before the all-star break, Kuhl pitched three innings in an emergency start after Jameson Taillon was scratched because of flu-like symptoms. Kuhl allowed two hits and three walks in three innings on two days' rest after he'd pitched a then-career-high seven innings.

"I've done it before. It's one of those things where obviously you hope it doesn't happen," Kuhl said. "But if I'm needed, I can help out."

Kuhl smiled.

"Just coming to the park and four out of five days, it gets kind of boring sometimes. So when I get to play ball, it's always a good day."

Hurdle said pitchers aren't necessarily put on notice they might be game-available until the point in time circumstances line up. But he added that starters typically are eager to get the poor taste out of their mouths after a poor outing.

"They have an awareness when they don't do well and their outing is short; they'd like to touch the ball sooner than later," Hurdle said before the game. "This may not be the perfect way to touch it, but I think he's very ready if the opportunity presents itself to go out and get things back in a better direction for himself personally and for the team."

