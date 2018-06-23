Pirates minor league report: June 24, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 40-32) beat Durham (Rays), 7-6, in 10 innings. Jung Ho Kang singled in Pable Reyes to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth, and Reyes was walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to score Kevin Kramer. Kramer went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Ryan Lavarnway had a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Left-hander Josh Smoker (3-0, 2.33 ERA) went the final two innings, striking out three and walking one.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 36-32) won 5-3 at Erie (Tigers). CF Jason Martin (.328) went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. RHP Pedro Vasquez (2-4, 5.73 ERA) went five innings allowing three runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one.

BRADENTON (High-A, 35-33) lost 8-3 at home against Fort Myers (Twins). RF Casey Hughston (.162) went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer. RHP Mike Wallace (3-3, 5.13 ERA) went 5 1⁄ 3 innings allowing four earned runs on ten hits while striking out three and walking three.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 40-29) won 8-6 at Hickory (Rangers). 2B Brett Pope (.265) went 1 for 3 with a three-run homer and a walk. RHP Hunter Stratton (3-3, 5.83 ERA) went six innings allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking none.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 5-4) won 9-5 at home against State College (Cardinals). DH Jhoan Herrera (.417) went 3 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored. RHP John Pomeroy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) went one inning in relief allowing no runs on one hit, striking out three and walking none.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 23-15) lost 5-4 at Schaumburg. SS Brett Marr (.276) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. 3B Mike Hill (.273) went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. RHP Zach Strecker (3-1, 0.43 ERA) went one third of an inning in relief allowing the winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

