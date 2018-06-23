Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 24, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 40-32) beat Durham (Rays), 7-6, in 10 innings. Jung Ho Kang singled in Pable Reyes to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth, and Reyes was walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to score Kevin Kramer. Kramer went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Ryan Lavarnway had a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Left-hander Josh Smoker (3-0, 2.33 ERA) went the final two innings, striking out three and walking one.

Next: Sunday vs. Durham (Rays), 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 36-32) won 5-3 at Erie (Tigers). CF Jason Martin (.328) went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. RHP Pedro Vasquez (2-4, 5.73 ERA) went five innings allowing three runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one.

Next: Sunday at Erie (Tigers), 1:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 35-33) lost 8-3 at home against Fort Myers (Twins). RF Casey Hughston (.162) went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer. RHP Mike Wallace (3-3, 5.13 ERA) went 5 13 innings allowing four earned runs on ten hits while striking out three and walking three.

Next: Sunday vs. Fort Myers (Twins), 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 40-29) won 8-6 at Hickory (Rangers). 2B Brett Pope (.265) went 1 for 3 with a three-run homer and a walk. RHP Hunter Stratton (3-3, 5.83 ERA) went six innings allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking none.

Next: Sunday at Lakewood (Phillies), 4:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 5-4) won 9-5 at home against State College (Cardinals). DH Jhoan Herrera (.417) went 3 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored. RHP John Pomeroy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) went one inning in relief allowing no runs on one hit, striking out three and walking none.

Next: Sunday vs. Auburn (Nationals), 2 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 23-15) lost 5-4 at Schaumburg. SS Brett Marr (.276) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. 3B Mike Hill (.273) went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. RHP Zach Strecker (3-1, 0.43 ERA) went one third of an inning in relief allowing the winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

Next: Sunday at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me