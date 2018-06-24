Pirates recall pitcher Clay Holmes from Triple-A, place stuggling Michael Feliz on DL

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Their bullpen taxed in recent days, the Pirates added a stretched-out option to their bullpen Sunday when they recalled right-hander Clay Holmes from Triple-A.

Holmes was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday for Indianapolis and was warming up on the field at PNC Park 90 minutes before the Pirates game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 6-foot-5 Holmes previously spent some time on the MLB roster in April, appearing in one game and pitching two innings . Over his past four starts for Indianapolis, Holmes allowed just two earned runs and had a 28:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 1/3 innings.

"It's attacking the zone with all three pitches," general manager Neal Huntington said to explain Holmes' success. "It's the fastball, the cutter/slider, and the curveball, he's just absolutely dominated the strike zone with it and forced weak contact and he has three major-league-caliber pitches and he might finally be figuring that out.

"We see Clayton as a guy very capable of being a power-sinker, major-league starting pitcher, and sometimes those guys end up being power-sinker, major-league relievers."

. @Pirates Clay Holmes welcome to the show. 1st K pic.twitter.com/IJqqmBkQBZ — Scott (@bonnett_scott) April 7, 2018

The 25-year-old has been ranked among the organization's top 25 prospects by either MLB.com or Baseball America in four of the past six seasons, albeit never higher than 10th.

Holmes had Tommy John surgery in 2014 but worked his way back up the organizational ladder over the ensuing three seasons. He has a 3.57 ERA over 109 minor-league games (all but three of them starts) and is 6-3 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 66 1/3 Triple-A innings this season.

To make room for Holmes, the Pirates placed reliever Michael Feliz on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Acquired from Houston as part of the offseason Gerrit Cole trade, Feliz began the season as the seventh-inning set-up man and even spent time in the eighth-inning role. But he's struggled mightily over the past month: 9.95 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and four home runs allowed over 12 2/3 innings in 11 outings since May 23.

"Michael said he just (had) a little bit of tightness, a little bit of inflammation in his shoulder, so (it's) an opportunity to knock that inflammation out of there and give him a little bit of a breather and also gets Clay on the club," Huntington said.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.