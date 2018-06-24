Struggling Sean Rodriguez in Pirates lineup for 3rd consecutive game

Sean Rodriguez was in the Pirates' lineup for the third consecutive game Sunday and figures to play at least seven innings for the fourth straight contest.

And general manager Neal Huntington said that was by design.

The struggling veteran super-utility player entered the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks 0 for 7 with four strikeouts, a walk and two errors in the series. His three starts have all been at different positions: left field Friday, second base Saturday and shortstop Sunday.

"Sean is the consummate professional, and Sean cares about helping this team win as much as anybody in this clubhouse," Huntington said. "And we still see the tools and the traits to be able to do that. We still need to rest our regulars and as Sean has worked hard in the tunnel – and I get no one wants to hear he's working hard in the batting tunnel, no one wants to hear that a struggling pitcher is working hard in the bullpen – and really showing signs. The challenge becomes how do you let that period of adjustment play into a game again? And that's where this sequence of three games has allowed Sean to get a cluster of at bats."

Manager Clint Hurdle mentioned that starting second baseman Josh Harrison hadn't missed a game since the June 9 and starting shortstop Jordy Mercer had played in every game since June 6. With Adam Frazier back down in Triple-A, the Pirates have no other middle infielders on their 25-man roster.

Friday, Rodriguez played instead of Gregory Polanco – but Polanco has not started any of these past three games.

"Trying to get (Rodriguez) some reps," Hurdle said. "Can't just wait for left-handed pitching, trying to get some guys. He's seen a little bit of (Sunday starter Clay Buccholz), we'll see where it goes. But it's been challenging for him and I'm sure he tells you the same thing. On both sides of the ball at times."

No player in the majors with as many plate appearances as Rodriguez (134) this season has a lower batting average (.149). Since May 31, Rodriguez is 1 for 23 (.043) with 11 strikeouts and five errors in 12 games played. The Pirates are 2-10 in those games.

Rodriguez entered Sunday 3 for 13 with four strikeouts in his career against Buccholz.

A 33-year-old, 11-year veteran Rodriguez hit 22 home runs and had a .768 OPS while filling a valuable and versatile role for the Pirates in 2015-16. That earned him a two-year, $11 million contract with Atlanta prior to the 2017 season.

But a serious car accident in January of that year put his career in jeopardy and delayed his Braves debut. Soon after he returned to the majors, he was traded back to the Pirates in July.

Over the past two seasons, Rodriguez has a .159 average, .276 on-base percentage and .289 slugging percentage in 287 plate appearances. He's become a frequent target of fans on social media and in the local talk-show scene.

"We understand, and Sean understands," Huntington said. "Sean wants to help this team win a game, and we are working hard to getting back to being as valuable to us on the field as he is to us off the field. Because this is an incredible presence in our clubhouse, and we understand the batting average and the production isn't where we wanted it to be or really hoped it would be or thought it would be. And Sean is right there and continues to work hard and wants to get right and wants to help this club on the field as much as he does off."

Rodriguez struck out to end Saturday's game, the Pirates' fourth straight loss, to cap an 0 for 4 game with two strikeouts and an error.

He struck out in his first at bat Sunday.

"We're looking for a breakthrough; he's looking for a breakthrough," Hurdle said. "The game's been hard for us the past month. It's been hard for him for a while now. He's dealt with a lot of adversity and challenges in his life. I think that's one thing that's in his favor as far as dealing with adversity. But this is hard.

"Offensively it's been a challenge. Swing and miss is playing itself out like it hasn't before. We've seen it sometimes, but we've also seen the barrel come into play and hit balls and drive balls and that hasn't happened a whole lot lately."

Huntington reiterated Sunday that he Rodriguez perhaps returned too soon from the car accident last season.

"The challenge is, as far as I know he's not feeling pain (in 2018)," Huntington said. "He's not being hindered (in) what he needs to do. What he was able to do for years, he's not able to do that right now and have success. He's not able to do that – but again, he is working through some approach changes, some swing changes, and now we are going to find out if those are going to play."

