A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photographer Christopher Horner

As Pirates spring training workouts start Wednesday at Pirate City, longtime Trib sports photojournalist Christopher Horner opens his archives for a look back at some of the team's more memorable moments. Horner is one of the longest-serving journalists on the beat having covered the team for 28 years, rarely missing a game during the past 17 years at PNC Park.

Horner's legendary image of a father saving his son from a wayward baseball bat that went flying into the stands went viral on the internet. "When I saw the Pirates' Danny Ortiz lose his bat on a swing Saturday, my immediate thought was to track its path into the crowd at Champion Stadium," Horner said at the time.

He has covered three Super Bowls and was the winner of the NFL's Photograph of the Year in 2011 in the 44th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame photo contest.

Follow Horner's photo column throughout spring training and his coverage during the 2018 season as he provides readers with a unique vantage point and brings fans up close and personal with the Pirates.

Bill Mazeroski and Willie Stargell watch the Pirates morning practice Tuesday, February 29, 2000 at Pirates City in Bradenton. Photo by Christopher Horner

The Pirates' "Younger Company" (from left) Kris Benson, Chad Hermansen, Warren Morris and Aramis Ramirez pose for a portrait at McKechnie Field on March 20, 2000. Photo by Christopher Horner

The Pirates' Jason Bay (foreground), Jeromy Burnitz (left) and Sean Casey pose for a portrait on March 1, 2006, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates starter Kip Wells (left) runs in the outfield with strength and conditioning coach Frank Velasquez on March 3, 2004, after pitching in a spring training game. Photo by Christopher Horner

Kevin McClatchy and Bob Nutting visit the Pirates spring training facility in February 2007. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates minor leaguer Andrew McCutchen bats during a spring training game in March 2006. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirate legends Bill Mazeroski (left) and Kent Tekulve relax outside the clubhouse at Pirate City after Thursday's work-out in Bradenton, Florida. The pair are special instructors at spring training. Photo by Christopher Horner

The Pirate Parrot puts a hex on the Yankees' Derek Jeter before his first at-bat during a spring training game Monday, March 8, 2010, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates pitcherA.J. Burnett hugs center fielder Andrew McCutchen upon McCutchen's arrival at Pirate City for spring training Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates second baseman Neil Walker has his portrait taken for a PNC Park banner during photo day Sunday, February 26, 2012, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates pitcher James McDonald stretches after his work-out Monday February 14, 2011 during the first day of spring training at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett stands for a portrait on Wednesday, February 22, 2012 in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Pirates catcher Neil Walker leaves McKechnie Field after making his spring training debut on March 2, 2005 in Bradenton. Walker, the Pirates first-round draft pick from Pine-Richland, went 2 for 3 in his professional debut. Photo by Christopher Horner

Shaun Cunningham knocks down a bat before it hits his son, Landon, during a spring training game against the Braves Saturday, March 5, 2016, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner