Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Riverhounds

Riverhounds sign Green to one-year-deal

Matthew Grubba | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 1:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Riverhounds' Mike Green fights for the ball with the Rhinos' Michael Garzi on Saturday, April 2, 2016 at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 38 minutes ago

The Riverhounds' longest-tenured player will be back for another season after the club announced Wednesday a one-year deal with Mike Green.

Green, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, signed with the Riverhounds for the 2012 season after finishing college at New Mexico. A midfielder for the Lobos, Green has made versatility his calling card with the Riverhounds, having started at times as a striker, midfielder and defender, both central and on the outside.

In five pro seasons, the 27-year-old Green has five goals and has made 117 USL appearances for the Riverhounds, which places him fourth all-time behind David Flavius (183), Gary DePalma (147) and Sterling Flunder (123).

With the retirement of goalkeeper Hunter Gilstrap at the end of last season, Green is the only active Riverhounds player to have been with the team when it played games at Chartiers Valley High School, its home before the opening of Highmark Stadium in 2013.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.