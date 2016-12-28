Riverhounds sign Green to one-year-deal
Updated 38 minutes ago
The Riverhounds' longest-tenured player will be back for another season after the club announced Wednesday a one-year deal with Mike Green.
Green, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, signed with the Riverhounds for the 2012 season after finishing college at New Mexico. A midfielder for the Lobos, Green has made versatility his calling card with the Riverhounds, having started at times as a striker, midfielder and defender, both central and on the outside.
In five pro seasons, the 27-year-old Green has five goals and has made 117 USL appearances for the Riverhounds, which places him fourth all-time behind David Flavius (183), Gary DePalma (147) and Sterling Flunder (123).
With the retirement of goalkeeper Hunter Gilstrap at the end of last season, Green is the only active Riverhounds player to have been with the team when it played games at Chartiers Valley High School, its home before the opening of Highmark Stadium in 2013.
Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.