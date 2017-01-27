Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Riverhounds

Riverhounds to open at home against defending USL champ N.Y.

Matt Grubba | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 6:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

They say to be the champs, you have to beat the champs. Turns out the Riverhounds are getting the first crack at them.

The Riverhounds will open their 18th season and fifth at Highmark Stadium by hosting the USL champion New York Red Bulls II on March 25, part of the season's opening weekend of games announced Friday.

It is the third straight season the Riverhounds will open at home and the second straight year they open by hosting the defending champs. They were beaten 1-0 by the Rochester Rhinos to start last season.

The team is 1-3-0 in home openers at Highmark Stadium, with the lone win being a 5-2 victory over Harrisburg in 2014.

The full USL schedule is expected to be released next week. Friday's release did include every team's home opener, and no other Riverhounds games were listed.

