Riverhounds' 2017 schedule features 32 games

As the USL continues to grow, so does the schedule.

The Riverhounds' schedule for 2017 was released by the league Tuesday, and the 32-game slate — the longest in club history — begins and ends at Highmark Stadium while keeping the team's annual July 4 game intact.

The team's home opener against New York on March 25 already had been announced, but the Riverhounds will play three of their first four games at home, hosting Cincinnati on April 1 and St. Louis on April 12.

The Riverhounds wrap up the season with home games against Rochester (Oct. 7) and Ottawa (Oct. 14), and as has become tradition, they host a Tuesday night Independence Day tilt against, appropriately enough, the Charlotte Independence.

Other games of note include three matchups with in-state rival Harrisburg: home on April 29 and away on May 24 and Aug. 12.

The Riverhounds have no games against Western Conference opponents for the second straight year, as the USL continues its focus on building regional rivalries with unbalanced scheduling. The team also has a summer stretch with six road games out of eight in a six-week span, beginning July 8 in Orlando.

The final day of the USL regular season is Oct. 15, and the playoffs will begin with conference quarterfinals the next weekend.