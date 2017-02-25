Riverhounds have reasons for optimism as season approaches

Highmark Stadium is entering its fifth year, and though it was visited by an MLS team and an FA Cup champion, it still hasn't seen sustained success from its primary tenant.

The Riverhounds, in their first preseason under coach Dave Brandt, are coming off a 6-17-7 season — the third-worst record in the USL — that led to significant roster turnover. But after their first home outing of the preseason, a 3-0 win Saturday over perennial NCAA contender Akron, there is plenty of optimism to be had.

Part of that optimism comes from the changes ushered in by Brandt, but another part, at least from the veteran players, comes from seeing the progress made by a franchise that, five seasons ago, played at a high school and, three years ago, entered and emerged from bankruptcy.

“Off the field, it's night and day,” said midfielder Kevin Kerr, who is in his fifth year with the team. “Tuffy (Shallenberger, the team's owner) has come in, and we had the bankruptcy, but since then, the player conditions are improving, there's a bigger staff and that side has been really improving.

“On the field, obviously, two of the last three seasons have been nowhere near good enough. That has to be the main focus this year, to get it right on the field, because that's the product. The rest of it is a waste of time if this club isn't winning games.”

The effort to upgrade the on-field product led to the acquisition of new players, from ones straight out of the college game to pros with experience in MLS and other countries' top leagues.

The team also retained a core group from a year ago, including Kerr, leading scorer Corey Hertzog and versatile midfielder Mike Green, who, at six years, is the longest-tenured Riverhound and the only player to remember the team's days calling Chartiers Valley High School home.

“Starting with the facility, yes, it has become a lot more professional,” Green said. “There's been a lot of turnover with people coming in, team-wise and in the front office, but I think it is becoming a lot more professional. You can't say that about every USL club, but I think every year, we've gone with the league which, year after year, continues to get better.”

Outside of Pittsburgh's “Big 3” teams, only the AHL's Pittsburgh Hornets and the Homestead Grays of baseball's Negro Leagues have survived as fully professional teams in the city longer than the Riverhounds' 18 years.

But the Riverhounds have yet to gain a true foothold as Pittsburgh's fourth professional team, and many around the club, including Shallenberger, admitted that won't happen unless the team starts winning. Their next push to reach that goal starts with the leadership of Brandt, a winner at the NCAA level.

“The guys understand what we're trying to do, and that's really important,” Brandt said. “I've said a couple of times, the guys who are here from last year are still here for a reason. We're not there yet, but it's coming.”

The team's 2-0-1 start to the preseason — with wins over Duke and Akron and a draw against their lone pro opponent, North Carolina FC of the NASL — has fueled the optimism, but with exactly a month to the March 25 season opener against defending champion New York Red Bulls II, the Riverhounds know they are still a work in progress.

“It's three good results, and really taking care of business against the college teams. In the past, we've made hard work of that,” Kerr said. “That's a good team (Akron) that came in here and a comfortable victory.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.