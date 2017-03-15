Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Riverhounds

Riverhounds cancel final preseason game

Matthew Grubba | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Riverhounds' final preseason game — scheduled for Sunday against Duquesne — has been cancelled, the team announced Wednesday.

“After speaking with (Duquesne coach) Chase Brooks, we thought it the best course of action to cancel Sunday's match,” Brandt said. “They'll have a match this Friday, and with already a thin spring roster, the timing wasn't working for them.”

The cancellation brings the Riverhounds' preseason to an end with a 3-1-2 record and 10 days to prepare for the season opener at 5 p.m. March 25 at home against USL champ New York Red Bulls II.

While the game is off the schedule, the Riverhounds still will host their Fan Fest and 2017 uniform reveal from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The free event will include a question-and-answer session with Brandt, players and front office members.

