Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Riverhounds

Riverhounds unveil new look, new goals at Fan Fest

Matt Grubba | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Riverhounds
Riverhounds players (from left) Victor Souto, Kevin Kerr, Trey Mitchell, Keasel Broome, Rich Balchan and Corey Hertzog wear the team's home gold, away blue and goalkeeper uniforms for 2017 at the team's Fan Fest on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 9 minutes ago

The Riverhounds intend to give fans something to celebrate in 2017, and those ambitions took center stage Sunday.

A crowd of season ticket holders and local soccer fans gathered at Highmark Stadium for the club's Fan Fest, where coach Dave Brandt, general manager Kevin Johnston and players fielded questions from perhaps their toughest critics: a fan base that has not seen a playoff win in the Highmark era.

Turnout was low because of the cancellation of the Riverhounds' preseason game against Duquense scheduled for noon, but Johnston estimated about 150 fans got to see the team's new uniforms and mingle with the players who open the USL season at 5 p.m. Saturday against the New York Red Bulls II at home.

“I'm really happy. To not have a game, but to get the general public in and get them interested, it was a great turnout,” Johnston said. “There are a lot of our main supporters that I've seen around, but there are also new faces around, which goes back to the work of our ticket department getting new people into the building.”

Johnston was hired as GM by owner Tuffy Shallenberger, and he heads up a front office that hired leadership from major professional teams such as the Penguins and San Antonio Spurs to build the fan base of a team that saw attendance slip from 3,273 per game in 2013 to 2,494 last season.

“We have a plan together to give the fans an experience that is memorable and consistent. Consistency is the key,” Johnston said. “I've surrounded myself with a number of folks I feel confident in. … They've seen success, and they understand what it takes to breed success.”

While Johnston feels strongly about the team's off-field direction, the on-field product was the topic of all but one question during Fan Fest's open Q&A session. From the first question, which addressed a preseason-ending 5-1 loss at longtime nemesis Rochester, the fans asking questions made it clear they were hungry for wins.

“It was a weird result,” Brandt said of the Rochester game, which was moved indoors because of snow. “We were down 2-1 at the end of 80 minutes, and then we gave up three in the last extra 30 (minutes) we played.

Brandt added with some dry humor: “If you want to know what happened on those three goals, we can pull out the tape and talk about that, too.”

Brandt, a six-time NCAA Division III champion coach, remained lighthearted but direct when talking about his goals for the season, which began with a USL championship.

“I told (the players), I want each of them to become a better man this season. It's my firm belief that a better man makes a better Riverhound,” the coach said. “I also want this season to be life-impacting for each one of them. So that falls under the category of not asking for a whole lot.”

Joining Brandt at the podium were six players showcasing the team's uniforms for the new season. Allegheny Health Network remains the title sponsor on gold uniforms with black shorts for home games and two-toned blue uniforms with light blue shorts on the road.

Other highlights from the fan questioning included new goalkeeper Keasel Broome being asked about joining the Riverhounds from rival Harrisburg.

“Anything to do with the City Islanders is completely out of the system,” Broome said.

And a question about the Riverhounds possibly facing the Tartan Devils, the first local amateur team in many years to qualify, in the U.S. Open Cup.

Brandt, who was hired less than two weeks after the Riverhounds crashed out of the Cup last May against New York amateurs Lansdowne Bhoys, was unfazed by the question and replied confidently.

“I expect at least one MLS win,” he said, aiming for a feat which would earn at least the club's best Cup finish since 2001.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.