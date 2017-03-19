Riverhounds unveil new look, new goals at Fan Fest

The Riverhounds intend to give fans something to celebrate in 2017, and those ambitions took center stage Sunday.

A crowd of season ticket holders and local soccer fans gathered at Highmark Stadium for the club's Fan Fest, where coach Dave Brandt, general manager Kevin Johnston and players fielded questions from perhaps their toughest critics: a fan base that has not seen a playoff win in the Highmark era.

Turnout was low because of the cancellation of the Riverhounds' preseason game against Duquense scheduled for noon, but Johnston estimated about 150 fans got to see the team's new uniforms and mingle with the players who open the USL season at 5 p.m. Saturday against the New York Red Bulls II at home.

“I'm really happy. To not have a game, but to get the general public in and get them interested, it was a great turnout,” Johnston said. “There are a lot of our main supporters that I've seen around, but there are also new faces around, which goes back to the work of our ticket department getting new people into the building.”

Johnston was hired as GM by owner Tuffy Shallenberger, and he heads up a front office that hired leadership from major professional teams such as the Penguins and San Antonio Spurs to build the fan base of a team that saw attendance slip from 3,273 per game in 2013 to 2,494 last season.

“We have a plan together to give the fans an experience that is memorable and consistent. Consistency is the key,” Johnston said. “I've surrounded myself with a number of folks I feel confident in. … They've seen success, and they understand what it takes to breed success.”

While Johnston feels strongly about the team's off-field direction, the on-field product was the topic of all but one question during Fan Fest's open Q&A session. From the first question, which addressed a preseason-ending 5-1 loss at longtime nemesis Rochester, the fans asking questions made it clear they were hungry for wins.

“It was a weird result,” Brandt said of the Rochester game, which was moved indoors because of snow. “We were down 2-1 at the end of 80 minutes, and then we gave up three in the last extra 30 (minutes) we played.

Brandt added with some dry humor: “If you want to know what happened on those three goals, we can pull out the tape and talk about that, too.”

Brandt, a six-time NCAA Division III champion coach, remained lighthearted but direct when talking about his goals for the season, which began with a USL championship.

“I told (the players), I want each of them to become a better man this season. It's my firm belief that a better man makes a better Riverhound,” the coach said. “I also want this season to be life-impacting for each one of them. So that falls under the category of not asking for a whole lot.”

Joining Brandt at the podium were six players showcasing the team's uniforms for the new season. Allegheny Health Network remains the title sponsor on gold uniforms with black shorts for home games and two-toned blue uniforms with light blue shorts on the road.

Other highlights from the fan questioning included new goalkeeper Keasel Broome being asked about joining the Riverhounds from rival Harrisburg.

“Anything to do with the City Islanders is completely out of the system,” Broome said.

And a question about the Riverhounds possibly facing the Tartan Devils, the first local amateur team in many years to qualify, in the U.S. Open Cup.

Brandt, who was hired less than two weeks after the Riverhounds crashed out of the Cup last May against New York amateurs Lansdowne Bhoys, was unfazed by the question and replied confidently.

“I expect at least one MLS win,” he said, aiming for a feat which would earn at least the club's best Cup finish since 2001.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.