Riverhounds salvage draw in season opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There weren't too many smiles after the game, but the Riverhounds night wasn't fruitless.

Two goals by Corey Hertzog and a strike by Kevin Kerr were matched by two from New York Red Bulls II's Vincent Bezecourt and one by Florian Valot, and the Riverhounds opened the USL season with a 3-3 draw Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Hertzog tied the game in the 82nd minute by scoring the rebound of his own penalty kick saved by Rafael Diaz. The goal came six minutes after the Red Bulls went ahead 3-2 on a penalty of their own by Bezecourt.

“It was critical to get the point and have a chance at three points,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said. “I don't think everything tonight was a positive, but that's a positive.”

The Riverhounds (0-0-1) never led but answered each time the defending USL champ Red Bulls (0-0-1) pulled ahead by a goal.

The Red Bulls got the scoring started on their first shot of the game. Valot slipped between the Riverhounds' center backs to receive a pass from Arun Basuljevic and finish. Bezecourt gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 16th minute with a left-footed finish that took advantage of a midfield turnover and some loose defense.

“The first goal was a communication issue, and probably part of it was on me. When (the center back) steps, I have to slide in and cover his back,” new Riverhounds defender Rich Balchan said. “We'll look at the tape and take care of it.”

Hertzog's first goal began with a simple throw-in toward the left corner. The Riverhounds striker deftly flipped the ball over defender Ethan Cutler and made his way along the goal line before lifting the ball over Hassan Ndam and finally getting around Diaz for the sharp-angled finish.

“I took a touch around the defender — I think he thought I was going to pass it back — and I took advantage of that,” Hertzog said. “I figured I had to put this in. I didn't see anybody around me. I tried to go right off the post because I didn't have much of an angle.”

Kerr pulled the game level at 2-2 before halftime. His driven shot from the top of the box was set up by a strong run forward by Balchan and a for a quick turn and distribution in traffic by Marshall Hollingsworth. The goal made Kerr the seventh player with 20 goals for the Riverhounds.

But despite taking a point in the standings from the defending champs, the postgame mood among the Riverhounds was one regretting missed chances and mistakes.

“It's a positive. Last year, not many games we went down and tied it up like that, but I think we need to win the game,” Hertzog said.

“My emotions? I'm pretty upset,” Balchan said. “I want to win. We're at home and expected to win the game.

“I think the guys worked hard. It's just the first game, so we'll continue to jell, continue to grow and hopefully get a win next week.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.