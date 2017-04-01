Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Riverhounds

Shorthanded Riverhounds lose home match to FC Cincinnati

Matt Grubba | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Chris Cowger | Riverhounds
Riverhounds midfielder Victor Souto shields the ball away from FC Cincinnati's Andrew Wiedeman during the first half of the Riverhounds' 1-0 loss Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Reduced to 10 men in the first half, the Riverhounds couldn't hold off one of USL's top teams of a season ago.

Djiby Fall's goal 10 minutes into the second half was the difference, and FC Cincinnati handed the Riverhounds a 1-0 defeat Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The turning point came in the 42nd minute, when Riverhounds defender Gale Agbossoumonde was sent off with his second yellow card after taking down Cincinnati's Andrew Wiedeman on a counter-attack, 50 yards from goal. The foul, which came less than 10 minutes after Agbossoumonde received his first caution in a hard collision with Cincinnati's Austin Berry, left the Riverhounds (0-1-1) down a man for nearly 50 minutes.

“I'm frustrated. It is so subjective, and when a foul just suddenly becomes a second yellow like that, I'm like, ‘It's a foul. Call the foul. Let's move on,' For me, it's not a second yellow, and it ruined a good game,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said, adding his player wasn't without fault.

“He took the wrong angle in on the guy, sure. That needs to be better, and part of it's on him, of course.”

Cincinnati's goal came off a long, lofted cross from the left sideline by Wiedeman. Fall, a tall Senegalese striker, rose just high enough to get a slight touch on the ball, redirecting it into the right corner of the net.

“I think our line was solid. We were in a good position, and I don't think (defender) Jamal (Jack) made a big error or anything like that. It was a great ball over his head, and if it's getting over Jamal's head, that means it's a hell of a ball,” said Riverhounds goalkeeper Trey Mitchell, who made his professional debut after two seasons bouncing between MLS clubs.

The Riverhounds owned the best opportunities of an evenly played first half.

Cincinnati (1-1-0) made a major gaffe in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Mitch Hildbrandt picked up a ball played backward to him from Berry. The pass was ruled deliberate, and the Riverhounds were given a free kick 7 yards from goal.

Cincinnati put nine defenders along the goal line for the indirect kick, and Corey Hertzog's shot deflected away off midfielder Kenney Walker.

“We gave away a super opportunity to score. Corey was too far from the ball (for the pass), and to be honest, we don't practice indirect free kicks from the 6 (-yard box),” Brandt said. “That may be on me. It's going to happen once every year and a half or so, I suppose.”

On the final play of the first half, Jack Thompson curled a free kick from 25 yards as a pass that fell to Riverhounds defender Rich Balchan at the back post. Balchan put his effort on goal, but Cincinnati's Harrison Delbridge was in position to clear it off the goal line.

The Riverhounds went to halftime confident with their first 45 minutes and adjusted without a substitution into a 4-2-2-1 formation, but their scoring chances were fewer and far between playing shorthanded.

“After the red card, it was tough. Cincinnati likes to spread their players out, and every time we got the ball, we didn't have the numbers,” Riverhounds midfielder Victor Souto said. “Before that, I think we were keeping the ball well and giving them some problems, but after the red card, we changed our structure and the way we were playing.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.