Shorthanded Riverhounds lose home match to FC Cincinnati

Reduced to 10 men in the first half, the Riverhounds couldn't hold off one of USL's top teams of a season ago.

Djiby Fall's goal 10 minutes into the second half was the difference, and FC Cincinnati handed the Riverhounds a 1-0 defeat Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The turning point came in the 42nd minute, when Riverhounds defender Gale Agbossoumonde was sent off with his second yellow card after taking down Cincinnati's Andrew Wiedeman on a counter-attack, 50 yards from goal. The foul, which came less than 10 minutes after Agbossoumonde received his first caution in a hard collision with Cincinnati's Austin Berry, left the Riverhounds (0-1-1) down a man for nearly 50 minutes.

“I'm frustrated. It is so subjective, and when a foul just suddenly becomes a second yellow like that, I'm like, ‘It's a foul. Call the foul. Let's move on,' For me, it's not a second yellow, and it ruined a good game,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said, adding his player wasn't without fault.

“He took the wrong angle in on the guy, sure. That needs to be better, and part of it's on him, of course.”

Cincinnati's goal came off a long, lofted cross from the left sideline by Wiedeman. Fall, a tall Senegalese striker, rose just high enough to get a slight touch on the ball, redirecting it into the right corner of the net.

“I think our line was solid. We were in a good position, and I don't think (defender) Jamal (Jack) made a big error or anything like that. It was a great ball over his head, and if it's getting over Jamal's head, that means it's a hell of a ball,” said Riverhounds goalkeeper Trey Mitchell, who made his professional debut after two seasons bouncing between MLS clubs.

The Riverhounds owned the best opportunities of an evenly played first half.

Cincinnati (1-1-0) made a major gaffe in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Mitch Hildbrandt picked up a ball played backward to him from Berry. The pass was ruled deliberate, and the Riverhounds were given a free kick 7 yards from goal.

Cincinnati put nine defenders along the goal line for the indirect kick, and Corey Hertzog's shot deflected away off midfielder Kenney Walker.

“We gave away a super opportunity to score. Corey was too far from the ball (for the pass), and to be honest, we don't practice indirect free kicks from the 6 (-yard box),” Brandt said. “That may be on me. It's going to happen once every year and a half or so, I suppose.”

On the final play of the first half, Jack Thompson curled a free kick from 25 yards as a pass that fell to Riverhounds defender Rich Balchan at the back post. Balchan put his effort on goal, but Cincinnati's Harrison Delbridge was in position to clear it off the goal line.

The Riverhounds went to halftime confident with their first 45 minutes and adjusted without a substitution into a 4-2-2-1 formation, but their scoring chances were fewer and far between playing shorthanded.

“After the red card, it was tough. Cincinnati likes to spread their players out, and every time we got the ball, we didn't have the numbers,” Riverhounds midfielder Victor Souto said. “Before that, I think we were keeping the ball well and giving them some problems, but after the red card, we changed our structure and the way we were playing.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.