Riverhounds

Riverhounds rally past Charleston for 1st win of season

Matt Grubba | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Chris Cowger | Riverhounds
Riverhounds striker Corey Hertzog takes a shot during their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

After a lackluster first half, the Riverhounds pulled a smash and grab in South Carolina.

Corey Hertzog's stoppage-time header propelled the Riverhounds to their first win of the season, rallying from a goal down for a 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery on Saturday at MUSC Health Stadium.

Hertzog's third goal of the season came from a sprint to the near post and a well-timed lunge that allowed him to head Kevin Kerr's cross from the right into the right side of the net. The Riverhounds (1-1-1), playing with a lead for the first time this season, had to survive a late push by the Battery (2-1-0), who had a tying header by Forrest Lasso disallowed for offside.

Marshall Hollingsworth, the second-year loanee from the Columbus Crew, tied the game in the 59th minute with a rocket shot from outside the penalty area that was set up by a delicate pass in close quarters by substitute Kay Banjo. It was the first professional goal for Hollingsworth, the Crew's second-round pick in the 2016 MLS Draft.

The first half was mostly bad news for the Hounds — and the Crew.

Ataullah Guerra's turn-and-shoot at the top of the box put the Battery ahead after just eight minutes, and shortly afterward, Riverhounds midfielder Ben Swanson went down in a collision with an apparent ankle injury. Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said during his halftime interview on the broadcast that Swanson, another Crew loanee, showed no broken bones but was “expected to miss some time.”

Lalas Abubakar, the No. 5 pick in this year's MLS Draft, made his professional debut at center back, and Swanson was replaced by Abuchi Obinwa, meaning for the first time this season, all four Crew players with the Riverhounds saw action.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

