Riverhounds

Riverhounds, Tartan Devils Oak Avalon get Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup details

Matt Grubba | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Local amateur soccer club Tartan Devils Oak Avalon hoped for a shot at the Riverhounds, but a different pro team was put in their path.

The Tartan Devils, a team made up largely of former WPIAL standouts and the first Pittsburgh-area amateur club to qualify for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the MLS era, were handed a potential second-round home game against the USL's Louisville City FC when the pairings for the first two rounds of the Cup were announced Wednesday.

The Tartan Devils begin play in the 99-team bracket by going to Indiana to face the Derby City Rovers, a team from the nationwide amateur Premier Development League, in the first round May 10. They reached the tournament by advancing through two qualifying rounds after winning the Greater Pittsburgh Soccer League title in 2016.

Should they advance, the Devils will host Louisville at Duquesne's Rooney Field at 7 p.m. May 17.

The Riverhounds, meanwhile, will go on the road against an amateur team when USL teams enter the field in the second round. They will face the winner of a first-round game between the PDL's Chicago FC United and Grand Rapids FC (Mich.) of the National Premier Soccer League.

The target for both the Devils and Riverhounds would be a potential meeting with an MLS team, which would happen if either club can advance to the fourth round, played June 14. The Riverhounds last faced an MLS team in the 2015 fourth round, when they lost 3-1 in overtime to D.C. United at Highmark Stadium.

The last Pittsburgh-area team to win the U.S. Open Cup were the Harmarville Hurricanes, who were champions in 1952 and '56. The Riverhounds reached the quarterfinals in 2001, the furthest a local team has advanced since MLS was formed in 1995.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

