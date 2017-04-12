St. Louis downs Riverhounds thanks to familiar players

St. Louis FC came to Pittsburgh and brought players who know how to score at Highmark Stadium.

Kay Banjo gave the Riverhounds an early lead, but goals by Jose Angulo and Christian Volesky allowed St. Louis to come away with a 2-1 win Wednesday.

Volesky, a former Rochester Rhino and longtime Riverhounds nemesis, scored the winner for St. Louis (3-0-1) in the 67th minute by splitting the defense to touch home a cross from Wes Charpie.

Angulo — playing his first game in Pittsburgh since 2014, the year after he was the USL MVP for the Riverhounds — scored in the first half with a move Riverhounds fans knew well. The veteran striker settled a low cross with his back to the goal, took one touch to pivot away from the defense and placed a shot with his preferred left foot into the corner of the net.

“The first goal, we gave Angulo too much time, for sure,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said. “We scouted them. We warned (our players) one's left footed and one's right footed. ... I honestly thought we did a reasonably good job on them, but that sounds terrible to say because they each scored. We didn't do the job.”

The Riverhounds (1-2-1) hoped to build on the momentum of their 2-1 win Saturday in Charleston, and in the early momements, it appeared they would do just that.

Banjo was the beneficiary of an awful clearing attempt by St. Louis goalkeeper Devala Gorrick on the opening goal. Gorrick's kick went straight to Banjo's feet 30 yards from goal, allowing the rookie out of UMBC to dribble forward and poke home his first pro goal less than five minutes into the game.

“The high pressure worked. (The ball) came to my feet, and I had to finish that,” Banjo said. “It was a great first goal, but we just have to capitalize at the end of the day.”

Banjo nearly doubled the lead shortly afterward when he found room to shoot near the top of the box, but his effort struck the inside of the left post and rebounded straight into the hands of Gorrick. The D.C. native was effective throughout his first career start, which he got after picking up an assist in the win at Charleston.

“You just have to be ready at any point. It's not a matter of starting or coming in. You just always have to have an impact on the game,” Banjo said.

The Riverhounds had chances to pull ahead in the second half. Jamal Jack's header from a corner kick forced a highlight-reel save by Gorrick, and Corey Hertzog felt he had a claim for a penalty kick after being taken down by a hard tackle.

Hertzog was limping after the play, and Brandt eventually had to replace his leading scorer with 15 minutes remaining.

“I took him out. He didn't ask to come out. He got hit hard in the box on that ankle, and I didn't feel he was the same afterward,” Brandt said. “Corey would never come out on his own, even if he had two broken legs,”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.