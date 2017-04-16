Riverhounds earn 1-1 tie at Charlotte

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Home is where the heart is, but the road is where most the points have been for the Riverhounds.

Kay Banjo scored in the first five minutes in the second straight game for the Riverhounds, but Jorge Herrera's penalty kick shortly after for the Charlotte Independence was the only other goal in a 1-1 draw Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C.

The Riverhounds (1-2-2) have taken only one point in the standings from three home games, but they are 1-0-1 in two road games this season and kept the Independence (0-1-2) at the bottom of the USL's Eastern Conference.

Banjo continued to emerge with a great individual goal less than two minutes into the game.

The D.C. native rookie won the ball near midfield and dribbled the ball down the right wing. As he moved into the penalty area with few other options, Banjo fired a shot that picked out the top left corner of the net. Banjo has two goals in two career starts and a point in his past three games.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Riverhounds goalie Trey Mitchell was whistled for bringing down Yann Ekra near the goal line. Herrera converted the penalty with a shot to Mitchell's left, tying the game in the sixth minute.

The Riverhounds, who won their previous road game with a stoppage-time goal at Charleston, had a chance to steal another late win.

After the Riverhounds cleared a corner kick, Corey Hertzog ran free down the right side in a 2-on-1 situation with Marshall Hollingsworth. Hertzog tried to feed Hollingsworth for an open shot from 15 yards, but his pass hit the chest of lone defender Jun Marques Davidson, ending the last threat of the game.

The Independence had a 70-30 edge in possession for the match, but chances were largely even. The Riverhounds had a 10-9 edge in shots and an 8-7 lead in corner kicks.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.