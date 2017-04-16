Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Riverhounds

Riverhounds earn 1-1 tie at Charlotte

Matt Grubba | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Home is where the heart is, but the road is where most the points have been for the Riverhounds.

Kay Banjo scored in the first five minutes in the second straight game for the Riverhounds, but Jorge Herrera's penalty kick shortly after for the Charlotte Independence was the only other goal in a 1-1 draw Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C.

The Riverhounds (1-2-2) have taken only one point in the standings from three home games, but they are 1-0-1 in two road games this season and kept the Independence (0-1-2) at the bottom of the USL's Eastern Conference.

Banjo continued to emerge with a great individual goal less than two minutes into the game.

The D.C. native rookie won the ball near midfield and dribbled the ball down the right wing. As he moved into the penalty area with few other options, Banjo fired a shot that picked out the top left corner of the net. Banjo has two goals in two career starts and a point in his past three games.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Riverhounds goalie Trey Mitchell was whistled for bringing down Yann Ekra near the goal line. Herrera converted the penalty with a shot to Mitchell's left, tying the game in the sixth minute.

The Riverhounds, who won their previous road game with a stoppage-time goal at Charleston, had a chance to steal another late win.

After the Riverhounds cleared a corner kick, Corey Hertzog ran free down the right side in a 2-on-1 situation with Marshall Hollingsworth. Hertzog tried to feed Hollingsworth for an open shot from 15 yards, but his pass hit the chest of lone defender Jun Marques Davidson, ending the last threat of the game.

The Independence had a 70-30 edge in possession for the match, but chances were largely even. The Riverhounds had a 10-9 edge in shots and an 8-7 lead in corner kicks.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.