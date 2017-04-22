Riverhounds come up empty in Richmond

For the first time this season, the Riverhounds come home from a road trip empty-handed.

Fred Owusu Sekyere and Alhaji Kamara scored for the Richmond Kickers, and while Marshall Hollingsworth was able to pull a goal back for the Riverhounds, they were unable to find a tying score in a 2-1 loss Saturday at Richmond's City Stadium.

The Riverhounds (1-3-2) had 64.3 percent possession in steady — at times heavy — rain, but the Kickers (2-3-0) opened the scoring after 15 minutes on the counter attack.

Raul Gonzalez received the ball on the right wing as the Kickers moved quickly out of the Riverhounds' half. His long, low cross from the wing found the foot of Sekyere for a first-touch shot that goalkeeper Trey Mitchell got a hand to but couldn't keep out of the net.

Less than a minute after halftime, Kamara poached an opportunistic goal off a free kick by Gonzalez. Riverhounds midfielder Victor Souto rose in a crowd to put a defensive header on the free kick, but the ball struck the back of Riverhounds forward Kay Banjo and fell where Kamara was able to poke it into the net from close range.

Hollingsworth cut into the lead in the 60th minute with his second goal of the season, a powerful shot from 20 yards that hit the top left corner of the net. The Riverhounds continued to trade chances with the Kickers, including a 7-1 edge in corner kicks, but a tying goal wasn't in the cards.

The start of the game, scheduled for 5 p.m., was delayed for an hour because of lightning in the area. The delay didn't appear to affect either team, but footing was tricky for both teams on the natural grass surface at City Stadium.

The Riverhounds will try to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Saturday, when they host rival Harrisburg City Islanders in a game that will include a celebration of the team's fifth season at Highmark Stadium. The City Islanders won the first game played at Highmark, a 2-1 win on April 13, 2013.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.