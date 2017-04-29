Riverhounds blank Harrisburg City for 1st home win

Celebrating the Riverhounds' five years at Highmark Stadium, the home crowd only needed one goal to leave happy.

Corey Hertzog headed home a cross from Kevin Kerr with 15 minutes remaining, and the Riverhounds snagged their first home win of the season against the rival Harrisburg City Islanders, 1-0, on Saturday night.

Hertzog's team-leading fourth goal of the season came about 20 minutes after Harrisburg (2-2-1) was reduced to 10 men by the second yellow card issued to defender Abass Mohammad. Hertzog sprinted into the center of the box to meet Kerr's pass from the right flank and nod it into the right side of the net.

“The performances haven't been bad, we just haven't been able to win,” Kerr said. “Winning is a skill in itself, and today we made hard work of it, but it was just about getting the three points.”

Mohammad twice was booked for high elbows — the first on a aerial challenge of Marshall Hollingsworth in the first half, and the second while in possession of the ball and warding off Hertzog.

The Riverhounds (2-3-2) held an edge in possession with 55 percent and outshot the City Islanders, 11-9, but disjointed play moving from midfield to attack plagued the team, especially in the moments immediately after the red card.

“I feel like that's a tough (second) half to play. I did think we dominated the first half. ... You go into the locker room at halftime, and it's hard to shove aside the feeling this is going well,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said.

“We like to keep the ball, but we're shaped to go after people and go forward. So when they go down to 10, it's not going to be this big, open, hold the ball for 20 minutes. I don't think we adjusted really quickly, but I do think we definitely kept our foot on the pedal.”

“After the red card, there was a good 10 minutes where we were trying to figure out what to do,” Hertzog said. “It changes the game. You can keep the ball, be a little more patient, but we kept to our game plan.”

Riverhounds goalkeeper Trey Mitchell made three saves to record the team's first shutout of the season and avoid a the outcome of the first-ever game at the stadium, when the City Islanders rallied for a 2-1 win on April 13, 2013.

The celebration of the fifth season included giveaways and the opening of a beer garden behind Highmark's East stand. The attendance — 2,513 — was short of a sellout but strong going up against a Penguins' playoff game.

“Tonight was all about winning. I was sick to death thinking (of the possibility) we played well but it didn't quite work out because we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Kerr, who lamented a pair of great first-half chances he was unable to put on goal. “It doesn't matter how we do it. We have to start winning games.”

Defender Taylor Washington headed away a last-minute free kick for the City Islanders, and after the final whistle blew, the red card was shown to City Islanders goalkeeper Brandon Miller, who raced off the field away from the officials after going forward for the final attempt.

It wasn't all good news after the match. Starting left back Rich Balchan left the game in the second half with an injury, and he was seen after the game on crutches and in a walking boot.

Brandt said Balchan would get an MRI tomorrow to check for a possible ruptured Achilles' tendon, an injury that would end the first-year Riverhounds' season.

