Riverhounds lose Balchan for season
Updated 38 minutes ago
Riverhounds starting left back Rich Balchan will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury suffered Saturday night in their 1-0 win over the Harrisburg City Islanders.
Balchan posted on his verified Twitter account that he will undergo surgery Wednesday, and his recovery time will be at least six months. The club did not confirm his exact injury, but after Saturday's game, coach Dave Brandt said the training staff initially feared a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that fits the amount of time Balchan posted he will need to recover.
Balchan has battled injuries throughout his career, playing just 47 games as a pro since finishing his college career at Indiana in 2010. He started six of the Riverhounds' seven games this season after his 2016 season with the Ottawa Fury was ended by a ruptured hamstring.
The injury leaves little time for the Riverhounds (2-3-2) to fill the hole in their lineup. Their next game against Toronto FC II is Wednesday at 7 p.m., part of the national USL Game of the Week package carried by ESPN and SiriusXM.
Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.