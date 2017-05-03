Souto's first pro goal carries Riverhounds to second straight win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be too early to say the Riverhounds have turned a corner, but they appear to be approaching the intersection.

Victor Souto scored his first professional goal with a long-range strike, and the Riverhounds turned in a workmanlike defensive effort to get a second straight 1-0 win, defeating Toronto FC II on Wednesday night at Highmark Stadium.

It is the first time since Aug. 8, 2015, the Riverhounds (3-3-2) have won consecutive games. Toronto was the victim that day, as well, taking a 3-1 defeat in Ontario.

Souto's first career goal was one for the highlight reel.

The Riverhounds worked a string of passes from the left wing to the center of the Toronto half, where Marshall Hollingsworth received the ball and fed Souto on his right. The Brazilian rookie out of Akron took one touch in stride before firing from 25 yards out and finding the top right corner of the net, giving USL Goalkeeper of the Week Angelo Cavalluzzo no chance.

The goal snapped a streak of 332 minutes without conceding for Toronto (1-3-3), which has been punchless on the other end with three consecutive 0-0 draws entering the game.

The Riverhounds recessed into a defensive formation in the second half and made it work for their second shutout of the season. Toronto was limited to 11 shots but only two that forced saves by goalie Trey Mitchell.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.