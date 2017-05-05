Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Riverhounds

Banned player re-signed by Hounds

Matthew Grubba | Friday, May 5, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
Romeo Parkes, the Riverhounds' player who was banned for five months by FIFA for kicking an opponent in the back last May, was re-signed by the club Friday, May 5, 2017. His previous contract was terminated after the incident last year.

Romeo Parkes, the player who received a ban from soccer worldwide for kicking an opponent in the back during an on-field altercation, is getting a second chance with the Riverhounds.

The team announced they had re-signed Parkes on Friday, two days short of a year since the incident against the New York Red Bulls II that had the Jamaican striker and the Riverhounds making international headlines for the worst of reasons.

“I always wanted to get the opportunity to show that was really out of character that night. I have an opportunity to show who Romeo is,” Parkes told the Tribune-Review.

The Riverhounds' willingness to offer another opportunity to Parkes, 26, was a decision that got approval from the top of the organization, which terminated Parkes' contract the day after the game against New York.

“I made the comment that he'd never play in Pittsburgh again, and in the heat of the moment, we all say things. I was very upset that night, but time heals, and I believe in giving him a second chance,” said Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger.

“After the situation, I felt bad. He wasn't the person we saw out on the field that night, and I know he felt bad about it the whole time. He wants to come back and right his wrong. We talked to him, and I think he's going to be a great asset to the team.”

Parkes was suspended by the USL for the remainder of last season, and that suspension was extended by FIFA to a global ban through Oct. 23, 2016. Once he was eligible to return, he signed with Isidro Metapán, a club in El Salvador he played for previously. Metapán's season concluded last month, and Parkes finished with eight goals in 26 games.

“Even if it was a game tomorrow, I'm ready,” Parkes said. “I'm still in condition, coming off a tough season in a tough country to play in. I'm ready for whatever challenges there are.”

Out of contract, Parkes was afforded a chance to rejoin the Riverhounds, for whom he scored five goals in six games. During the time he was away from the team, Parkes remained in touch with his teammates while he agent and the club stayed in contact.

“It was cordial both ways between us, and he has kept in touch with some of the players here,” Shallenberger said. “I told the staff to stay in touch, and once his (suspension) was up, see what his interest was.”

Parkes' goal-scoring record should provide a boost to a Riverhounds team that is 3-3-2 but has just 10 goals in eight games, four of them from Corey Hertzog.

Continuing to score could also help put Parkes back in the mix for the Jamaican National Team. He was on his country's 40-man list for last year's Copa America in the U.S., but his FIFA ban ended any hope of making the 23-man roster. He has one goal in four appearances for Jamaica.

“I'm happy for the chance. It's a good chance to redeem myself for the Pittsburgh community and for the national team,” Parkes said.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

