Riverhound record third straight shutout victory

The offense has been a one-hit wonder, but the way the Riverhounds defense has played, that works out just fine.

Corey Hertzog netted the only goal seven minutes into the second half, and the Riverhounds won their third consecutive game by a 1-0 score, going on the road Saturday afternoon to knock off the Ottawa Fury at TD Place Stadium in the first meeting between the clubs.

The win catapulted the Riverhounds (4-3-2) into third place in the USL's Eastern Conference before the night's games began. It is the first time the Riverhounds have recorded three straight shutouts since 2011, and they have not allowed a goal in the past 314 minutes.

Hertzog scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season on a blown defensive assignment by the Fury (1-3-3).

Kevin Kerr whipped a free kick into the penalty area from the left sideline, and the Fury were able to clear only as far as the right corner of the box. Ritchie Duffie tracked down the ball for the Riverhounds and sent a second cross to the front of goal, where three defenders left Hertzog unmarked for a simple headed goal from 6 yards away.

Goalkeeper Trey Mitchell made three saves for his third straight shutout, and again he got strong play from his central defensive partnership of Joe Greenspan and Jamal Jack. Jack preserved the win in the final minute of the game with a desperate sliding challenge to recover and block an open close-range shot by the Fury's Jimmy Sanon.

Romeo Parkes, who re-signed with the Riverhounds last week after his 2016 season was ended by a five-month USL and FIFA ban, made his first appearance back with the club and played 28 minutes as a substitute.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.