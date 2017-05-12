Riverhounds learn potential MLS opponent

The Riverhounds and the amateur Tartan Devils Oak Avalon now know their path for a shot at an MLS opponent.

The third-round draw for the 104th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was completed Friday, revealing the opponents the two Pittsburgh teams must face before MLS clubs enter the bracket in the fourth round.

The Riverhounds, who enter the bracket in the second round Wednesday against an opponent to be determined, would face the winner between the USL's Richmond Kickers and amateur Christos FC (Md.) in the third round May 31. The game would be in Richmond if the Kickers advance, but Christos would go on the road against any opponent.

As for the Tartan Devils, the Western Pa. amateur champions would either travel to the USL's FC Cincinnati or host AFC Cleveland of the National Premier Soccer League if they are able to score an upset of the USL's Louisville City FC on Wednesday at Highmark Stadium.

The Devils advanced through the first round 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw Wednesday against the Derby City Rovers. Bethel Park grad Rob Heuler headed in the tying goal in the 89th minute, and Travis MacKenzie (Chartiers Valley, Duquesne) converted the final kick of the shootout to earn the Devils their first match against professional opposition.

The draw for the fourth round, which will be played June 13-14, will be held after all second-round games are completed. The Riverhounds last faced an MLS team in the fourth round of 2015, when they lost at home in overtime to D.C. United, 3-1.

Matt Grubba is a freelance writer.