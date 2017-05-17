Hounds bounced out of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second straight season, the Riverhounds are one-and-done in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Tom Barlow scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute, and Chicago's FC United went on to claim a 3-1 win in the second round Wednesday at Loyola University's Hoyne Field.

Mark Segbers scored to give United a 1-0 halftime lead, but Kay Banjo tied the game shortly after halftime with his third goal of the season on an assist from Romeo Parkes.

Barlow, who, like Segbers, is a rising senior for Wisconsin, netted the winner to put the Premier Development League side into the third round. Ryan Sierakowski, a rising junior for Michigan State, added an insurance goal in stoppage time.

The loss blows a golden opportunity for the Riverhounds to earn their third meeting with an MLS team in four years. United advances to face Christos FC, a local amateur qualifier from Maryland that upset the USL's Richmond Kickers, 1-0.

The Riverhounds, who last year lost to amateur qualifiers Lansdowne Bhoys in the second round, rested a number of regular players and were unable to use three starters on loan from other teams: Marshall Hollingsworth, Abuchi Obinwa and Joe Greenspan.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.