Riverhounds' USL win streak ends at three

The luck in one-goal games finally turned against the Riverhounds.

Luke Spencer scored in the seventh minute, and that stood up as the winner as Louisville City FC snapped the Riverhounds' three-game USL win streak 1-0 on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The Riverhounds (4-4-2) won their previous three games by 1-0 scores and were bidding for the team's first four-game winning streak since 2004 — perhaps not coincidentally the last season the club won a playoff game. But a busy travel schedule that sent the team to Ottawa last weekend and Chicago at midweek for a U.S. Open Cup match appeared to impact the team in the opening half.

Spencer's goal came as the result of a turnover near midfield by defender Connor Maloney, a Penn State product and Columbus Crew loanee making his first career start. Brian Ownby, a former Riverhound, carried the ball down the right flank to the goal line and sent a pass rolling across the goal, where Spencer needed only to apply a soft touch to score from 6 yards out for Louisville (4-1-3).

“On the goal, I think Connor got caught up and gave it away, and then he was just played out of position,” Riverhounds coach Dave Brandt said. “He had some trouble with Ownby, even before that, early in the game. He had spent a day with us (in practice), so that's on me. It's a quick thing where you cross your fingers a little bit and hope he integrates well (in the lineup).”

The Riverhounds had their own chances after halftime, none better than Kevin Kerr's shot from near the penalty spot that struck the right post after a Corey Hertzog setup shortly after halftime. Louisville goalkeeper Tim Dobrowolski recorded three saves, including a second-half stop on Marshall Hollingsworth after he beat his defender down the right side.

“We're pretty disappointed to be at home and not take points,” Riverhounds defender Joe Greenspan said. “They're a team that posed some decent threats against us, but on defense, I thought we were fantastic. ... Yeah, they got a goal, but to keep us in the game for 90 minutes at 1-0, and even from a team performance, we dominated that second half. We were definitely unlucky not to get the equalizer.”

Things got interesting in the final moments when Louisville's Paulo DelPiccolo was sent off in the 87th minute for a sliding tackle from behind on the Riverhounds' Romeo Parkes. With the guests down a man, the Riverhounds were unable to create another scoring chance apart from a last-minute free kick headed away on what was the final touch of the game after the referee did not allow a late corner kick opportunity.

“It was an odd week for us to travel ot Ottawa, travel to Chicago. You get back Thursday morning (from Chicago) at 7:30 or whatever, and you're like, ‘Ooh man, we've got Louisville City on Saturday.' ” Brandt said. “I just think it took a while for us to get our rhythm, and little mistakes we were making, even choices of what to do, were putting us in trouble.”

