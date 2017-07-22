Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Riverhounds

Riverhounds defense stout again in draw at Rochester

Matt Grubba | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 8:42 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

On the bright side, the Riverhounds completed their three-game road swing undefeated. On the other hand, the Riverhounds finish the trip winless.

The Riverhounds' defense turned in yet another stout performance, but a lack of scoring punch forced them to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Rochester Rhinos on Saturday at Capelli Sport Stadium in Rochester, N.Y.

The tactics for the Riverhounds (5-7-7) were evident from the start — deny the Rhinos (6-3-8) the middle of the field and try to hit back with counter attacks. With just 43 percent of possession but an 11-7 advantage in shots, it seems the strategy worked for everything except producing a goal.

Coach Dave Brandt continued to try and find a winning combination in his lineup, this time bringing leading scorer Corey Hertzog and veteran Danny Earls off the bench while handing starts up front to young strikers Kay Banjo and Chevy Walsh.

The Riverhounds' best chances to steal a win late, however, came at the feet of Romeo Parkes, who was unable to get a shot away after Hertzog set him up on a counter with 10 minutes remaining. The broken play ended with a Steven Okai shot over the crossbar. When Parkes did put a shot on goal a few minutes later, his well-placed effort was snuffed out by goalkeeper Tomas Gomez with a spectacular diving save to his left.

Trey Mitchell, who missed the past month with a shoulder injury, returned in goal for the Riverhounds and needed to make just two saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Next up is a short turnaround for the Riverhounds with a home matchup Wednesday against the Eastern Conference-leading Charleston Battery, a club they beat 2-1 earlier in the season in South Carolina. Despite being winless in their past four games, the Riverhounds remain just two points out of the final playoff spot in the East.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

