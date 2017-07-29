Loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies caps winless month for Riverhounds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Riverhounds will need a late-season push to reach the playoffs after July came and went without a win.

A goal on each side of halftime by Alex Morrell gave the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-0 win over the Riverhounds on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Riverhounds (5-8-8) had drawn their previous four games, but the loss leaves them winless in their past six. Their last win was the previous meeting with the Rowdies (9-5-4), a 2-0 win on June 22 in Pittsburgh, yet they remain only two points out of the last playoff position in the USL's Eastern Conference.

Morrell had the Rowdies, who are 8-1-2 at home this season, ahead less than 11 minutes into the game. Marcel Schäfer worked down the left wing and sent in a low cross that Riverhounds goalkeeper Trey Mitchell was unable to corral, allowing Morrell to tap in from close range.

The Riverhounds hung around at 1-0 for more than an hour, but Schäfer again set up Morrell in the 76th minute with a lofted cross that Morrell volleyed into the ground and through traffic into the net.

Playing their third game in eight days, the Riverhounds had just 43 percent of possession in their first loss to the Rowdies in three all-time meetings.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.