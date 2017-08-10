Riverhounds ink deal with goalkeeper Matt Perrella
Updated 2 hours ago
The Riverhounds signed goalkeeper Matt Perrella, 25, to a deal through the end of the season, the team announced Thursday.
Perrella had been training with the team this week, and he will slot in as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind Trey Mitchell. The Riverhounds were forced to make a roster move with Keasel Broome — who has split time with Mitchell this season — sidelined and likely facing surgery to fix a lingering wrist injury.
A graduate of Rider, Perrella first went on trial with MLS' Sporting Kansas City before playing in England with non-league club Durham City AFC while earning his master's degree in business administration. He went unsigned after trials with multiple top-flight European clubs and returned to the U.S.
Perrella appeared in four USL games last season for Bethlehem Steel and played earlier this year for amateur club New Jersey Copa FC in the fourth-tier National Premier Soccer League.