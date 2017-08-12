Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Riverhounds

Much-needed win results in Keystone Derby Cup for Riverhounds

Matt Grubba | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

The Riverhounds got a much-needed win and brought home a trophy in the process.

Romeo Parkes opened the scoring, and Chevy Walsh scored twice after halftime to give the Riverhounds a 3-0 win Saturday over the Harrisburg City Islanders, clinching the season series against their rivals to win the Keystone Derby Cup at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

More importantly than grabbing the annual rivalry trophy, the Riverhounds (6-8-9) won for the first time since June 22 — they were 0-2-5 in their past seven games — and climbed to a point out of the last playoff spot in the USL's Eastern Conference.

Though possession in the game was nearly equal, the Riverhounds put in one of their best all-around performances. They outshot Harrisburg, 18-10, and the City Islanders (6-12-6) put just two of those shots on Riverhounds goalie Trey Mitchell, who recorded his sixth shutout of the season.

Parkes opened the scoring in the 29th minute after intercepting a poor clearance attempt by Harrisburg just 30 yards from goal. The Riverhounds striker dribbled all the way to the penalty spot before placing a shot into the left corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

Walsh doubled the lead shortly after halftime by cashing in on a major City Islanders gaffe.

Corey Hertzog booted a long ball forward after a City Islanders corner kick, and Harrisburg's Paul Wilson attempted to head the ball back to goalkeeper Brandon Miller. The header didn't have the speed on it to get back to the box, and Miller, torn between handling the ball or trying to kick it, did neither, which essentially allowed Walsh to walk the ball into the net.

Walsh wrapped up the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, scoring from a corner kick that Kevin Kerr crossed to the back post for Parkes, who played a pass back across the front of goal to Walsh.

In addition to winning the Keystone Derby Cup by going 2-0-1 against the City Islanders, the Riverhounds also lead the standings for the Old Guard Shield, an informal competition institued this year between the five USL teams still in existence from the A-League, which ended in 2004. The Riverhounds are 3-1-3 in Old Guard Shield matches against Charleston, Harrisburg, Richmond and Rochester.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

