Riverhounds release 2018 schedule

There were few surprises as rivalries reigned supreme when the USL released its full 2018 schedule.

The Riverhounds' 34-game slate includes three games each against rivals FC Cincinnati and Penn FC — the rebranded Harrisburg City Islanders — and will wrap up with an Oct. 14 road game at the New York Red Bulls II, the team and USL jointly announced Friday.

Already known before Friday was the team's season opener, March 24 at expansion team Nashville SC, and that the first meeting with Penn FC would open the sixth season at Highmark Stadium on March 31. The team will play against every Eastern Conference team home and away, in addition to third games against Cincinnati, Penn, Toronto FC II and the Indy Eleven.

As has become tradition and a reliable sellout crowd for the club, the Riverhounds again will host a game on July 4. This year's opponent will be North Carolina FC, who along with the Indy Eleven join USL this year from the North American Soccer League.

Other highlights of the schedule include a stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 22 during which the Riverhounds will play 7 of 10 games at home. The home finale will be the season's penultimate game, Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.

