Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Riverhounds

Riverhounds announce preseason lineup; six games at Highmark Stadium

Matt Grubba | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Riverhounds defender Rich Balchan chases down a ball near the sideline during their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Chris Cowger | Riverhounds
Riverhounds defender Rich Balchan chases down a ball near the sideline during their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

The Riverhounds are diving right into game action less than a week after camp begins Feb. 5.

The team announced on Monday an eight-game preseason schedule that includes a mix of college and USL opponents, six of which will be coming to Highmark Stadium for games that will be free to the public.

The preseason slate opens Feb. 10 with a 3 p.m. start at home against NAIA school Spring Arbor (Mich.), and the next day will bring Cleveland State, the first of four NCAA Division I schools, to Highmark at 2 p.m.

Other college teams on the schedule are St. Bonaventure (Feb. 18, 2 p.m.), Division II Charleston (Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.), Akron (Feb. 25, 2 p.m.) and Pitt, which will host the Riverhounds at Ambrose Urbanic Field on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Preseason will end with a March 4 game at Bethlehem Steel and a 3 p.m. March 10 home game against Penn FC, who the Riverhounds will face again in their regular-season home opener on March 31. The Riverhounds' regular season begins March 24 at USL newcomers Nashville SC.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.