Riverhounds announce preseason lineup; six games at Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are diving right into game action less than a week after camp begins Feb. 5.

The team announced on Monday an eight-game preseason schedule that includes a mix of college and USL opponents, six of which will be coming to Highmark Stadium for games that will be free to the public.

The preseason slate opens Feb. 10 with a 3 p.m. start at home against NAIA school Spring Arbor (Mich.), and the next day will bring Cleveland State, the first of four NCAA Division I schools, to Highmark at 2 p.m.

Other college teams on the schedule are St. Bonaventure (Feb. 18, 2 p.m.), Division II Charleston (Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.), Akron (Feb. 25, 2 p.m.) and Pitt, which will host the Riverhounds at Ambrose Urbanic Field on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Preseason will end with a March 4 game at Bethlehem Steel and a 3 p.m. March 10 home game against Penn FC, who the Riverhounds will face again in their regular-season home opener on March 31. The Riverhounds' regular season begins March 24 at USL newcomers Nashville SC.

