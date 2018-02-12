Riverhounds' season opener in Nashville gets venue change
The Riverhounds' season opener is moving to a much bigger stage.
USL expansion club Nashville SC announced Monday that its March 24 home opener against the Riverhounds would be moved to Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, because of higher-than-expected ticket demand.
Nashville's regular home field this season is First Tennessee Park, the home of Minor League Baseball's Nashville Sounds, which has a capacity of 10,000. Single-game tickets have yet to go on sale for the March 24 game, but after the new team drew more than 9,000 fans Saturday for its first preseason game, a deal was reached quickly to secure the city's largest sports venue — capacity 69,143 — for their inaugural USL match.
No broadcast details have been announced for the 6 p.m. kickoff, but the Riverhounds are expected later this week to release details about their local television schedule for 2018. All USL games are streamed on the league's website.
The largest crowd for a Riverhounds game was also on the road against a first-year expansion team. On May 14, 2016, the Riverhounds lost 1-0 to FC Cincinnati in front of 23,375 fans at Nippert Stadium.