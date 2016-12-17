Penguins drop second straight overtime game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — It was a blood-sweat-and-tears kind of night for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday.

Blood when an errant skate caught him in the neck, opening up a cut that required five stitches to close in the first period.

Sweat when he made 41 saves, including 20 in the second period, to keep his team in the game.

Tears when Toronto's Jake Gardiner scored the winner two minutes into overtime, giving Toronto a 2-1 victory.

It was the second straight overtime loss for the Penguins, who are 7-0-2 in December.

Less than two minutes into the game, the skate of Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk came up and caught Fleury under his mask. At first, Fleury he wasn't sure if it was van Riemsdyk's heel or skate blade that clipped him. When he pressed his fingers to the affected area and saw blood on them, he got his answer.

Fleury was in good spirits after the game but make no mistake. He was inches away from disaster.

“I got lucky,” Fleury said. “Talking to the docs, it was close to the jugular.”

Matt Murray made six saves in about nine minutes of ice time before Fleury returned from the locker room. Fleury said he didn't think there was any doubt he would return to the crease once he got stitched up.

“Like any other player, just go back in the game and try to do well,” Fleury said.

Given how scarce the starts have been for Fleury lately — Saturday was his first since Dec. 5 — it would have been difficult to keep him out of the net.

“I haven't played too much,” Fleury said. “They needed a little deeper (cut) for me to wait that one out.”

Fleury gave up a goal about three minutes after returning to the ice on a Nikita Zaitsev point shot that took three deflections and bounced in off the top of his head. It was a rare hiccup in a game that saw Fleury hold the Leafs at bay as the Penguins struggled to escape their defensive zone.

The Leafs piled up a 49-34 advantage in shots and an 83-61 edge in shot attempts.

“I don't think we committed ourselves hard enough to defend and play away from the puck, and that's a lesson we have to learn,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We have to be more committed to play away from the puck.”

The Penguins were playing their first game without both Kris Letang and Trevor Daley, who are expected to miss multiple weeks with injuries. They were also playing the tail end of a back-to-back on the road.

Sullivan refused to accept either of those predicaments as an excuse for his team's play.

“It's hard to evaluate where people are at when we didn't play the type of game that we have to play in order to have success,” he said. “We just simply didn't play the game hard enough tonight. We weren't committed.”

On the play that led to the winning goal, Derrick Pouliot was skating behind the Penguins net when the puck hit the skates of the referee. Toronto's Mitch Marner swooped in and stole the puck away, driving to the net from the left-wing corner. Fleury poke-checked the puck away from Marner, but Gardiner jumped on it and scored.

Fleury offered words of consolation to his 22-year-old teammate.

“A little bit fluky,” Fleury said. “(Pouliot) didn't see him, obviously. Weird stuff happens sometimes. He played a good game tonight. I'm sure he'll move on from it.”

Pouliot was harder on himself.

“I lost it somehow,” Pouliot said. “I'm not sure if it hit the ref. It's a tough one. I have to be harder on that puck. Can't give it away like that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.