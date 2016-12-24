Plan to keep Big Ben from being sacked working for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fewest and most sacks against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the tenure of his three offensive coordinators:

When the Steelers changed offensive coordinators five years ago and team president Art Rooney II asked Ben Roethlisberger to “tweak” his game, it was done with the franchise quarterback's future health in mind.

The theory was that, with Roethlisberger approaching his 30s, he no longer could absorb the type of punishment he received in the first part of his career when he would try to extend plays until he found an open receiver or ended up on the ground.

For the Steelers to return to Super Bowl contention, Big Ben couldn't turn into Brittle Ben.

This season, with Roethlisberger three months shy of his 35th birthday and the Steelers chasing a division title, he has remained on his feet better than at any point of his 13-year career.

When the Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the AFC North title on the line, Roethlisberger will enter having been sacked just 17 times in 14 games. That's second only to the 15 sacks against Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Roethlisberger's average of 1.21 sacks per game easily represents the lowest total of his career and comes in an era when quarterbacks are dropping back to pass as frequently as ever.

More recently, during the team's five-game winning streak, Roethlisberger has been just sacked three times, the fewest in the NFL during that span.

“I think you've seen an evolution,” said offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who replaced Bruce Arians in 2012. “Ben understood he couldn't continue to play that way on a full-time basis.”

The evolution took some time to take hold. Roethlisberger was sacked 42 times in Haley's second season overseeing the offense. Since then, the numbers have dropped: 33 sacks in 2014, 20 last year (albeit in 12 games).

Tight end David Johnson left the Steelers after the 2013 season, then returned this year and said the difference is noticeable.

“We always knew we had to protect our quarterback,” Johnson said. “Whenever he's in there, we have a chance. You can tell they've been putting more emphasis over the years dedicated to protecting him, the leader of our team.”

Since Haley was hired, the team's worst sacks-per-game average (2.63) is better than any of Arians' five seasons as coordinator. Haley said Roethlisberger deserves credit for releasing the ball faster and buying into the short-passing game he implemented.

“He is still the best in the world at extending plays when need be, but he is seeing what he needs to see, doing a great job preparation wise, pre-snap wise and the ball is coming out when it needs to come out,” Haley said. “He is still able to give you those great plays when you really need them.

“I think he is really getting better each and every year.”

Roethlisberger's career sacks total of 456 is, by far, the highest among active quarterbacks, 40 more than the Patriots' Tom Brady. The third person on the list, the Chargers' Philip Rivers, has been sacked 95 fewer times than Roethlisberger in an equal number of seasons.

The Ravens famously sacked Roethlisberger nine times during a 2006 encounter and retain perennial pest Terrell Suggs (team-high eight sacks this year) on defense.

Which is why keeping Roethlisberger upright and healthy makes sound business sense for the Steelers as they chase a division title and possible seventh Super Bowl title.

“You keep (No.) 7 standing up, you've always got a chance to win,” Johnson said. “We've got to protect him the best that we can.”

Roethlisberger deflects credit for the reduced sack totals to his offensive line — “They're just that good,” he said — and the unit was rewarded this week by having center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro named to the Pro Bowl.

“It's about everybody being pros about their jobs,” guard Ramon Foster said. “It's exciting when Ben is out there, and it's our job to keep Ben out there.”

After missing four games last season, Roethlisberger has missed just one this year after injuring his knee against Miami when he twisted it while eluding the pass rush.

Experience and continuity also have been factors in Roethlisberger's protection. Four of the five starting linemen have been with the Steelers for at least five seasons. And all four linemen, including tackle Marcus Gilbert, are working on long-term, lucrative contracts.

“You can't build an O-line overnight,” Foster said. “That time together and the appreciation we have for each other on the line and not wanting to let each other down is the biggest things as far as our growth in the past year.”

Other elements include an improved running game with Pro Bowl back Le'Veon Bell and precise route-running from receivers led by All-Pro Antonio Brown.

Bell's success — he is averaging 28 carries and nearly 143 yards in the past five games — has helped reduce the number of passes Roethlisberger has attempted. It's allowed the offense to strike a pass-run balance and avoid second- and third-and-long situations that lead to sacks.

“The honesty in the running game is huge,” DeCastro said. “They have to respect the run so they can't pin your ears back on the pass. If you can keep a defense honest, you're going to have success and keep your guy clean.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said no singular area of the Steelers offense deserves credit for Roethlisberger's reduced sacks total.

“I often say that the protection of a quarterback is an 11-man job. And it is,” Tomlin said. “If we're doing well in that area, it's appropriate to acknowledge all people involved.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.