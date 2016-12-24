Steelers notebook: DL Maxey promoted to active roster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With defensive ends Stephon Tuitt (knee) and Ricardo Mathews (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game, the Steelers promoted rookie defensive lineman Johnny Maxey from the practice squad Saturday.

The Steelers also promoted defensive back and special teams player Al-Hajj Shabazz.

Maxey, of Division II Mars Hill, is 6-foot-5, 283 pounds. The only other healthy linemen on the 53-man roster are nose tackles Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Shabazz has played in six games this season (five with the Steelers and one with the Houston Texans). He rejoined the Steelers on Dec. 17 after being released by Houston.

To make room for Maxey and Shabazz on the roster, the Steelers placed safety Shamarko Thomas on injured reserve and released running back Daryl Richardson. Richardson had been inactive the past four weeks and became expendable with DeAngelo Williams returning from a knee injury.

Honored to play

The Steelers are one of four teams to play on Christmas, and they are the only one to play on the three major holidays during the football season.

It is the first time in franchise history the Steelers will play on Christmas. It might be an inconvenience for some but not for coach Mike Tomlin.

“As somebody that's an absolute football lover, I view it as a complete honor to have an opportunity to perform for our fans, for the nation,” Tomlin said. “I don't take it lightly. I'm humbled and honored to be part of what is tradition and memories for families, whether it's Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh also has no problem playing on Christmas.

“I do think it's special,” Harbaugh said. “You're very grateful to be a part of this whole thing. How amazing is this? This is what we do. We get to do this every single day. And now we get to do it on Christmas Day.”

Mum's the word

Ravens receiver Steve Smith has taken his verbal jabs at nemesis Mike Mitchell on and off the field. But what if Smith drifts over to rookie safety Sean Davis' side of the field and starts talking smack? Will Davis engage?

“I try not to worry about stuff like that,” Davis said. “It gets me off my game if I'm fussing back and forth with somebody every play.”

Davis, though, isn't completely silent on the field.

“I'll talk trash when I make plays,” he said. “If he does stuff, I'm not going to back down, but it's not my game to bicker with somebody. I know what he's going to do. He did it before, and I'll be ready for it.”

Winning feeling

Davis said he hasn't won a title — division or conference — since he was 11 years old and playing in the Boys and Girls Club in Washington, D.C. Not in high school or in college at Maryland.

That can change Sunday if the Steelers defeat the Ravens to capture the AFC North.

“That would be awesome,” Davis said.

Davis said he still remembers the feeling of winning that youth league title.

“You always remember your last championship,” he said.

Not just another game

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley relayed a story to some of the team's younger players this week about the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. It stemmed from 2012, his first year with the Steelers.

“I had been in the league 14-15 years, and I remember that first Wednesday practice (of Ravens week),” Haley said. “We were in pads, it was earlier in the year. I was like, ‘Whoa!' There was so much contact on both sides. It just blew me away.

“I immediately recognized there's something a little different to this Baltimore game.”

Super skip day

Le'Veon Bell was named this week to his second Pro Bowl. He didn't get to play the first time he was selected, after the 2014 season, because of a knee injury he suffered late in the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell wouldn't mind skipping this season's game as well.

“Hopefully, I'll be in the Super Bowl,” he said.

With the Pro Bowl moving to the weekend after the conference championships, Super Bowl participants are excluded from participating.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.