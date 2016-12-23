Four downs: Steelers' playoff odds have fluctuated wildly

1. Steelers

ups and downs

Start out 4-1. Lose four consecutive. Then, stack five wins.

If you think Steelers fans have had ups and downs this season, try being someone who's responsible for calculating the odds of their fate.

An examination of two of the internet's more reliable NFL playoff simulation models shows, as you might expect, the Steelers' chances for making the playoffs varied widely. Per fivethirtyeight.com, the Steelers peaked at a 90 percent postseason chance after improving to 4-1 in October. They bottomed out at 40 percent when they dropped to 4-5. The site pegged the Steelers as having a 68 percent of making the playoffs in the preseason. It's at 89 percent heading into Sunday. Five Thirty Eight's odds for the Steelers to win the Super Bowl opened at 6 percent and rose to 12 percent before falling to 1 percent and growing back to 5 percent today.

NumberFire.com's different algorithm has liked the Steelers less. It calculated their best playoff odds after Week 2 (83.5 percent) and the worst (at 4-5, of course) dropped all the way down to 34.3 percent. That site is also less confident the Steelers win out: The Steelers' playoff odds are at 78.9 percent — more than 10 percent worse than Five Thirty Eight's.

We'll know a lot more after Sunday.

2. AFC NORTH

just vs. pittsburgh

Think the Bengals are one of the NFL's most penalized teams? Watching games against the Steelers, you might think so. But think again.

Against no team in 2016 have fewer flags been thrown than Cincinnati (92 in 14 games). The Steelers, meanwhile, are tied for the eighth-most penalties.

But last week hosting the Steelers, the Bengals were penalized eight times — they haven't been flagged more than nine times all season — for a season-high 86 yards.

3. NFL

fans do anything

Imagine telling a football scout of 40 or 50 years ago that a media member would want to cover a player being run through some drills. Or that it someday would become multi-milllion-dollar annual industry. That would be televised live. Crazy, right? The inevitable next step was announced this week: Next year's NFL Combine will open to the public. The NFL Combine Experience will allow fans to watch, among other things, prospects undergo the bench press and be interviewed by the media.

4. Fantasy

Start: WR Dontrelle Inman, Chargers. He's been thrown to at least five times each of the past eight games, with touchdowns in three of the past four. Plus, he plays Cleveland.

Bench: TE Jordan Reed, Redskins. Just because he was one of your top picks, don't be scared to bench Reed (injured shoulder) now. He has one target each of the past two games.

Sleeper: QB Matt Barkley, Bears. Do you have the guts to switch quarterbacks for your fantasy championship? If you lack a star, maybe you should.