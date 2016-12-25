Play of young defensive linemen draws praise from Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

L.T. Walton, Dan McCullers and Javon Hargrave were sitting alone, relaxing and leaning back on folding chairs near the entrance to the showers in the Steelers' locker room.

Wearing game pants and sporting crisp, new AFC North champion T-shirts, it was a quiet Christmas moment for the young core of the Steelers' defensive line following a 31-27 win against Baltimore on Sunday.

While teammates celebrated, Walton, McCullers and Hargrave sat back with satisfied, content looks on their faces.

While the media scurried to interview high-profile players, the Steelers three young defensive linemen — who manned the position exclusively along with veteran Ricardo Mathews and debuting player Johnny Maxey in the win Sunday — were largely ignored.

But their efforts didn't go unappreciated by their teammates — and not by coach Mike Tomlin, either.

Minutes later, Tomlin approached all three, shook their hands enthusiastically and called the group of Walton, McCullers and Hargrave, “You young, stud playmakers, you!”

“You just see the fact that we've got young guys coming in and making a difference,” veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons said. “That's what's huge — the young guys have been stepping up for us.”

They've needed to, particularly on the defensive line. Two players (Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt) did not play Sunday. Under normal circumstances, they combine for more than three-quarters of the Steelers' snaps on the defensive line.

That left Hargrave (13 career games before Sunday), Walton (14 career games before Sunday) and Maxey carrying heavy workloads.

“It just shows the perseverance, it's the next man up,” veteran linebacker James Harrsion said. “We go out and do what's necessary.”

The defense was far from perfect: It allowed more points (27) and yards (368) than it had any of the previous five wins. The Steelers' defense also allowed a long touchdown drive to give the Ravens the lead with 1:18 to play — if the offense doesn't score, the defense is remembered as blowing the game.

But that 14-play Ravens' drive in the fourth quarter aside, the Steelers did not allow a touchdown drive of more than 20 yards.

That particular score was set up by a Ben Roethlisberger interception on the first play of the third quarter. It was the Steelers' defense standing up after Roethlisberger's second interception on the second-to-last play of the third quarter that defined their day.

Baltimore was given field position at the Steelers' 11, but the defense held the Ravens to a field goal and limited the deficit to 10 points.

“That was big for us,” Timmons said. “Going into the game, you know you can't give up field position like that and give up touchdowns fast. That's a momentum-killer for any team. So for us to (hold them), that's huge.”

Just two of Baltimore's six second-half possessions featured more than one first down.

“The defense kept us in there the early portions of the second half,” Tomlin said.

“The defense stayed in the fight.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.