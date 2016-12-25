LB Jones a healthy scratch for the Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers' inactive list Sunday included a surprising healthy scratch: linebacker Jarvis Jones.

The starting right outside linebacker for eight of the first nine games, Jones was among seven players placed on the inactive list against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former first-round draft pick lost his starting job to 38-year-old James Harrison at the outset of the Steelers' five-game winning streak. He was active but did not play a defensive snap in wins over Buffalo and Cincinnati.

The inactive list also includes injured players Sammie Coates (hamstring), Stephon Tuitt (knee) and Ladarius Green (concussion). Also inactive are third quarterback Zach Mettenberger, tackle Brian Mihalik and cornerback Justin Gilbert.

Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who hadn't played since Nov. 6 in Baltimore because of a foot sprain, is in uniform for the game as is running back DeAngelo Williams, who has missed six consecutive games because of a knee injury that required surgery.

Two players promoted to the active roster Saturday — defensive end Johnny Maxey and cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz — also are in uniform for the game that could clinch the AFC North title for the Steelers with a win.

Richardo Mathews (ankle) also is active after missing part of the game last week against the Bengals.