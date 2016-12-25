Gameday grades: Steelers 31, Ravens 27

Quarterback: C+

For three quarters, largely, it was Bad Ben. (Or at least, Below-Average Ben). But in the fourth quarter, it was not only Good Ben but Excellent Ben. Spectacular Ben, really. Ben Roethlisberger's stats at the end of the third quarter: 10 for 16, 114 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions. But in the fourth quarter, not counting two clock-killing spikes, Roethlisberger was 14 for 15 for 164 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The first three quarters extended a trend for the veteran that had him with a 64.4 passer rating over an 11-quarter span the past three games. But the 146.3 he put up with the game on the line, leading his team back twice, made atones once again. Still, it's a dangerous life to lead.

Skill positions: B

Down not only two starting receivers in Martavis Bryant and Markus Wheaton — as they have been virtually all season — but also on Sunday without Ladarius Green and Sammie Coates, the Steelers' pass-catchers produced as well as could be expected with what they had. Antonio Brown shook off a one-catch, 7-yard first half to end with 10 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Jesse James had three catches on the winning drive. Xavier Grimble had his second career touchdown reception. Two times Roethlisberger threw a ball Demarcus Ayers' way during Ayers' NFL debut, and 45 yards resulted. Oh, and Le'Veon Bell — yawn — had another 137 yards from scrimmage.

Offensive line: A

Another sackless game for a Steelers' opponent; Roethlisberger has been brought down just three times during the team's six-game winning streak. Bell averaged 6.1 yards per carry; 16 of his 20 carries gained at least 3 yards. And perhaps best of all, in contrast to their otherwise-stellar performances the past five weeks: no penalties. Not even for David DeCastro.

Defensive line: A

Production-wise, it wasn't anything special. But factoring in that it was a unit that was without the services of the two men who typically would handle roughly three-quarters of the defensive line's snaps, it was remarkable. Add undrafted rookie Johnny Maxey — from Division II Mars Hill, signed off the practice squad Saturday and making his debut Sunday — to a group (Javon Hargrave, Ricardo Mathews, L.T. Walton, Daniel McCullers) that's overachieved since the loss of Cameron Heyward for the season. For the line to hold up without Heyward and Stephon Tuitt (knee) would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

Linebackers: B

James Harrison again led the team in tackles with 11 (a team-high nine of them solo), and Bud Dupree had a sack to give him 3½ over the past three games. In other words, the Steelers have seemingly made the correct choice on their starting outside linebackers. Lawrence Timmons has undergone something of a rebirth at 30 late in this season — so much so that the Steelers might want to consider re-signing him (if they weren't already). Ryan Shazier — fingers crossed — again stayed healthy, the latest in a nine-game streak. And Vince Williams added a crushing tackle on special teams.

Secondary: C+

There were too many missed tackles — two on consecutive plays by William Gay — and a play that allowed 59 net yards in the first quarter (44-yard reception by Steve Smith and a 15-yard late hit foul on Artie Burns). Those reflect poorly on the secondary, but not much else does. No other passing play went for more than 18 yards.

Special teams: B

Chris Boswell had two kickoffs go out of bounds, which is unacceptable. But he did make all five placekicks, and two of his other three kickoffs were touchbacks (albeit one aided by a penalty). Not much else in any area was worth noting.

Coaching: B

For “a great cheerleader guy,” Mike Tomlin sure has done well for himself to win five division titles and earn seven playoff berths in 10 seasons, hasn't he? Two days after Steelers Hall of Fame former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said of Tomlin, “I don't think he's a great coach at all” and said Tomlin “is a great cheerleader guy, but I don't know what he does,” Tomlin's team wrapped up another AFC North crown, its second over the past three seasons. It also reached 10 wins for the seventh time in 10 seasons.

Overall: B

The Steelers have shown plenty of warts during their six-game winning streak, but isn't that definition of nitpicking — finding fault with a team that hasn't lost for a month and a half? The Christmas Day victory was far from pretty, and the AFC North is far from being the best division in the NFL. Or even the AFC. But the Steelers won Sunday, and they won the division — and they deserve appropriate kudos for both.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.