Analysis: Beating Northwestern in bowl game an important step for Pitt

After a busy holiday weekend, perhaps you overdosed on food and football — even family in some extreme cases.

So, by the time the Pinstripe Bowl kicks off Wednesday afternoon, it will be long past time to return to work and to reality.

But for starving Pitt fans who haven't seen their team defeat a Power 5 team in the postseason since 2010 (does the BBVA Compass Bowl even count?), the Pinstripe Bowl is an important part of the season.

If Pitt wins.

There is debate in many corners of the college football world, especially around Trib columnist Kevin Gorman's desk, about the importance of bowl games.

• There are too many.

• Didn't the season end a month ago?

• Who cares?

All of that is true (Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee State, really?), but Pitt's game against Northwestern matters to the people who matter — the players.

The significance of the game has little to do with the Yankee Stadium venue (middle linebacker Matt Galambos is a Phillies fan, after all). This is a game Pitt (8-4) must win to establish progress in coach Pat Narduzzi's two-year-old program. Pitt won eight regular-season games last year, too, before it was embarrassed by Navy, 44-28, in the Military Bowl.

If Chancellor Patrick Gallagher is the facilitor for all the athletic department wants to accomplish, Narduzzi is setting the tone, at least until the new athletic director is hired.

Football generates the most revenue — $34.1 million two years ago, according to the most recent Department of Education figures. Backed by the TV might of the ACC and Narduzzi's 16 victories in two seasons, Pitt is on the doorstep of national relevancy. It can't afford to be turned away.

The record-setting offense and the stunning upset of Clemson played an important role in attracting eyeballs and headlines. Fans love big plays, and quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back James Conner, return specialist Quadree Henderson and pass catchers Jester Weah and Scott Orndoff provided plenty.

“It's great that we built a program where there is a bunch of playmakers,” Peterman said, “and any guy who touches the ball can go score.”

Said Conner, more to the point: “We are leaving the place better than we found it.”

A victory against Northwestern (admittedly, not the most desirable opponent at 6-6) nonetheless would be another stride in the direction of prominence.

First, Northwestern is Pitt's first Power 5 bowl opponent since a 38-17 loss to Ole Miss in the Compass Bowl after the 2012 season.

Second, the victory would be Pitt's ninth.

“Not too many teams at Pitt can say that,” Galambos said. You could hear the pride in his voice when he spoke.

Indeed, before Pitt won nine and 10 games in 2008 and 2009, it recorded nine only once after 1982.

Third, it would maintain No. 23 Pitt's place in the Top 25. In the 34 seasons since Jackie Sherrill left, the Panthers finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll just six times.

“You want to create some momentum (entering the off-season),” defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said. “Let's be honest, recruiting is a big part of that in terms of guys still looking at the program.”

All three results, however, depend on a Pitt victory. A loss will just create more yawns from a fan base that has been disappointed too many times.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.