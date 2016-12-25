Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Steelers

Analysis: Beating Northwestern in bowl game an important step for Pitt
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 5:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media during National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 10 minutes ago

After a busy holiday weekend, perhaps you overdosed on food and football — even family in some extreme cases.

So, by the time the Pinstripe Bowl kicks off Wednesday afternoon, it will be long past time to return to work and to reality.

But for starving Pitt fans who haven't seen their team defeat a Power 5 team in the postseason since 2010 (does the BBVA Compass Bowl even count?), the Pinstripe Bowl is an important part of the season.

If Pitt wins.

There is debate in many corners of the college football world, especially around Trib columnist Kevin Gorman's desk, about the importance of bowl games.

• There are too many.

• Didn't the season end a month ago?

• Who cares?

All of that is true (Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee State, really?), but Pitt's game against Northwestern matters to the people who matter — the players.

The significance of the game has little to do with the Yankee Stadium venue (middle linebacker Matt Galambos is a Phillies fan, after all). This is a game Pitt (8-4) must win to establish progress in coach Pat Narduzzi's two-year-old program. Pitt won eight regular-season games last year, too, before it was embarrassed by Navy, 44-28, in the Military Bowl.

If Chancellor Patrick Gallagher is the facilitor for all the athletic department wants to accomplish, Narduzzi is setting the tone, at least until the new athletic director is hired.

Football generates the most revenue — $34.1 million two years ago, according to the most recent Department of Education figures. Backed by the TV might of the ACC and Narduzzi's 16 victories in two seasons, Pitt is on the doorstep of national relevancy. It can't afford to be turned away.

The record-setting offense and the stunning upset of Clemson played an important role in attracting eyeballs and headlines. Fans love big plays, and quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back James Conner, return specialist Quadree Henderson and pass catchers Jester Weah and Scott Orndoff provided plenty.

“It's great that we built a program where there is a bunch of playmakers,” Peterman said, “and any guy who touches the ball can go score.”

Said Conner, more to the point: “We are leaving the place better than we found it.”

A victory against Northwestern (admittedly, not the most desirable opponent at 6-6) nonetheless would be another stride in the direction of prominence.

First, Northwestern is Pitt's first Power 5 bowl opponent since a 38-17 loss to Ole Miss in the Compass Bowl after the 2012 season.

Second, the victory would be Pitt's ninth.

“Not too many teams at Pitt can say that,” Galambos said. You could hear the pride in his voice when he spoke.

Indeed, before Pitt won nine and 10 games in 2008 and 2009, it recorded nine only once after 1982.

Third, it would maintain No. 23 Pitt's place in the Top 25. In the 34 seasons since Jackie Sherrill left, the Panthers finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll just six times.

“You want to create some momentum (entering the off-season),” defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said. “Let's be honest, recruiting is a big part of that in terms of guys still looking at the program.”

All three results, however, depend on a Pitt victory. A loss will just create more yawns from a fan base that has been disappointed too many times.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.